Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D.: What you need to know before the season premieres

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all return this week on NBC. It’s been a long break between seasons, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic, but One Chicago is finally ready to take over Wednesday nights again.

It all begins with the Season 6 premiere of Chicago Med, continues with the Season 9 premiere of Chicago Fire, and closes out the night with the Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiere.

There is still some time left to re-watch the season finales from last season OnDemand, especially since a lot of time has passed and the shows tend to jump right into the action. The episodes can also be streamed online.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As a reminder, Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) appeared ready to stand up to a whole group of dirty cops on P.D., the future of firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) looked murky on Fire, and there were problems for Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) on Med.

Episode synopsis for each Chicago show

Below is a brief synopsis of what is going to be covered in the first new episode of each show. NBC released the information in order to stir up a little buzz ahead of the big premiere night.

For Chicago Med, “In the season 6 premiere, the entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic.”

With Chicago Fire, “In the season 9 premiere, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications.”

And on the Season 8 premiere of Chicago P.D., “The team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform.”

Ready for some pulse-pounding scenes to get pumped up for the premieres? Here is the latest teaser trailer for NBC Wednesday nights:

They always answer the call. ❤️🧡💙#OneChicago returns Wednesday, November 11 starting at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/vzs8gY3OQH — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 5, 2020

One Chicago schedule

Below is a quick breakdown of when each show will air its fall 2020 premiere on NBC.

Chicago Med Season 6 premiere: Wednesday, November 11 at 8/7c

Chicago Fire Season 9 premiere: Wednesday, November 11 at 9/8c

Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiere: Wednesday, November 11 at 10/9c

A few One Chicago questions get answered

Chicago Fire left off with a cliffhanger as Emily Foster (played by Annie Ilonzeh) pursued going to med school and even reapplied to Northwestern. When Season 9 begins, Foster is gone and Ilonzeh is not part of the Chicago Fire cast, though the character will be referenced.

Chicago Med is going to deal with the world during COVID-19 and face the issue head-on. It will become a theme of the premiere episode, with the first responders having to deal with doing their jobs under very difficult circumstances.

And as for Chicago P.D., the show will address police brutality and racism and work to show how its characters would react to what is going on around the country.

Reminders of One Chicago events from last year

There were a lot of important moments during the Chicago shows last year. Otis died on Chicago Fire, Caroline Charles (the wife of Dr. Charles) died on Chicago Med, and officer Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) returned for a dramatic story on Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.