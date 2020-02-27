Chicago P.D. recap: Season 7, Episode 15 marks return of Brian Geraghty as Sean Roman

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

This Chicago P.D. recap comes from Season 7, Episode 15, which aired for the first time on February 26.

The show got pre-empted last week by a debate, but NBC brought the show back in a big way on Wednesday night.

We reported last month that a special guest star would be appearing during the new episode and that is exactly what happened. Viewers may have been very surprised to see the return of Brian Geraghty as Sean Roman.

Roman made a Season 3 exit after getting injured on the job. It didn’t look like he would be able to be a cop in Chicago any longer, so he went to San Diego to start a new life.

His ties to Chicago brought him back as part of a crossover event with Chicago Fire. During that show, Roman appeared at Station 51, telling them that his sister had been missing for more than a week.

With the help of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Roman started looking around Chicago for leads on his sister’s location. He was able to track down an ex-boyfriend, but he did it all without letting Voight (Jason Beghe) and Intelligence know what was going on.

Chicago P.D. recap for Season 7, Episode 15

Intelligence searched for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses and a death that took place during the earlier episode of Chicago Fire.

In the process of the investigation, they figured out who the dealer was and that he had murdered Roman’s sister. Then, the dealer was killed, leading Intelligence to suspect someone higher up had him removed.

Later in the episode, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) started to put the pieces together and suspected that it was Roman who killed the dealer to avenge his sister. The evidence then really started to point in that direction.

At the funeral for his sister, Roman gave a nice speech and it appeared to touch Voight where it counts. Intelligence also appeared to be on scene to arrest Roman, but Voight made the call that the world is better without the dealer in it.

It is implied that Roman murdered the dealer and that Voight and Burgess are going to cover it up for him. That could be addressed again later on down the road, but for now, Roman is a free man.

Burgess and Ruzek conversation

There was a lot of awkwardness between Burgess and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) during the episode. They ended up finally having a conversation about the lost baby and Burgess told Ruzek that she needed him to be as mad at her as she was at herself.

Burgess argued that she should not have been working but Ruzek told her that the girl they saved would have died otherwise. When she asked him to be mad at her, Ruzek declined, causing Burgess to storm off. At least they are talking, but this is a heartbreaking storyline that hasn’t completely run its course yet.

Another new episode of the show will air on March 4 and it is called Intimate Violence.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.