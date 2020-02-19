Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes canceled tonight

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will not air new episodes on NBC tonight. Instead, the network is going to be featuring the Democratic Candidates Debate.

This new debate — scheduled for Wednesday, February 19 — will air on NBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. It is going to be broadcast from the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.

For fans of the Chicago shows on NBC, this is going to come as bad news. Originally, Episode 15 for the current season of each show was slotted on the television schedule.

A repeat episode of Chicago Med will air in the 8/7c time slot. After that, television viewers will see a bit of filler presented in the schedule for the night.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return date

The good news here is that NBC viewers won’t have to wait very long to see the next episodes of each Chicago-based show. NBC already has them listed on the docket for Wednesday, February 26.

The night off will give viewers a chance to catch up on episodes from the current season that aired this winter, or an opportunity to re-watch some of the better ones along the way.

Reminder: there's no new episode of #ChicagoFire tonight! If you need us, we'll be binging our favorite episodes: https://t.co/xaX2yo7zNb pic.twitter.com/qDiuvNlpFF — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) February 19, 2020

Upcoming storylines for One Chicago shows

On Chicago Med, actress Jessy Schram has some important episodes coming up. She plays the new Chicago Med doctor — Dr. Hannah Asher — who has some demons in her past that caught some viewers off guard.

Chicago Fire is getting closer to the wedding of Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie), with Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) trying to find his way as the best man.

As for Chicago P.D., a blast from the past is going to take place later in Season 7, as a former cast member is set to return. We won’t give away those particular Chicago P.D. spoilers in this piece, but it is going to be a fun crossover episode presented by NBC this spring.

There's no new episode of #ChicagoMed tonight, but you've got this, ChiHards. 🙏 Watch some of your favorite episodes instead! https://t.co/FIIx1nEA8i pic.twitter.com/7VYP8Mxde7 — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) February 19, 2020

All three shows continue to do well for NBC on Wednesday nights, and that should be a great indication that renewals are going to come out in the near future.

Viewers should also get ready for a new event episode to take place before the winter/spring episodes of each show come to a close this year.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on Wednesday evenings.