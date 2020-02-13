Chicago Fire tonight: New episode puts Casey in danger, show hints at tears

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chicago Fire is new tonight and there are a lot of subplots that will be covered in the episode.

The storyline for Season 8, Episode 14 is revealed in the synopsis that NBC released. It reads as follows:

“A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett’s conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide misunderstands his role as Cruz’s best man. Mouch bites off more than he can chew.”

Chicago Fire preview

The quick preview that NBC released also indicates that Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) is going to be in danger due to those gas leaks.

In one of the clips, Boden (Eamonn Walker) is seen yelling for Casey just before an explosion takes place. Sure, it could be the network playing with scenes to ramp up the excitement level, but maybe there’s more to it.

The post below was used as a teaser for the February 12 episode.

We're about to do it again at 9/8c. https://t.co/zKgchyYAKj — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) February 12, 2020

So why are viewers going to be crying? Certainly, they aren’t going to kill off Casey right? He is one of the most popular characters on the Chicago shows and his death following so closely after Otis died could be too much to take.

A more plausible explanation is that Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is going to come face-to-face with her birth mother. This has been hinted at for a while now and with no advances toward a relationship with Casey, maybe this will be the episode where it takes place.

The show is definitely known for its guest stars, like what happened during the last new episode, so we could easily see Brett’s mother popping up during a surprise appearance.

Kelly Severide fails at filling in for Otis

Another plot point that will be addressed is how badly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is doing at taking the place of Otis as Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) best man. Will this be the episode where he finally steps up? Or is he going to make more mistakes before getting it right later in Season 8?

Fire department, call out! A new #ChicagoFire is headed your way at 9/8c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/wPKYcq8HIP — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) February 12, 2020

There is a lot of subtext in the previews, sneak peeks, and notes on social media from the network that this could be an important episode for the show. Keeping that in mind, viewers will want to make sure to tune in for Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 14 on February 12.

It’s also going to take everyone one step closer to what should be a great wedding between Cruz and Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie).

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.