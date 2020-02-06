Chicago Fire guest stars tonight: Matt Forte, David Selby join cast

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Chicago Fire guest starts were quite numerous tonight. Matt Forte, David Selby, Steven Boyer, and Dave Wannstedt all showed up on the new episode.

Season 8, Episode 13 of Chicago Fire aired on Wednesday, February 5, and there was a lot of ground for the hour to cover.

Without giving away too many spoilers about what took place during the episode, here is the synopsis that NBC provided for the new episode:

“The surprising arrival of a new fire truck brings both joy and chaos to members of Firehouse 51. Boden and Severide are asked to make peace with an old foe for the greater good. Brett receives family news while Foster plans a party with friends.”

Who does David Selby play on Chicago Fire cast?

Selby played the role of Tim, who has moved to Chicago with his wife Gail after they retired. They lost a lot of their friends already, and the elderly couple was looking for a new start.

Tragedy befell Tim and Gail when their home caught fire in the middle of the night. That led to a response from Firehouse 51, where Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) start feeling bad for the man after what happens.

Who is David Selby?

Selby is a long-time actor who has been on many projects over the years. He played Richard Channing on Falcon Crest for years, he was Quentin Collins on Dark Shadows, and he was recently seen as Brubaker on Legion.

CBS fans will soon get to see Selby as well because he will guest-star on an upcoming episode of NCIS: New Orleans. Other shows he has appeared on include Made Men, Rizzoli & Isles, Cold Case, Ally McBeal, and many, many others. His IMDb page is packed with credits.

With Firehouse 51 on their side, no one in #OneChicago is ever alone. pic.twitter.com/S46V2bs9Nl — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) February 6, 2020

More Chicago Fire guest stars

Yep, that was former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt who also popped up in the episode. That had to be a fun treat for anyone from the Chicago area tunning in for the new episode.

Also seen in the episode was actor Steven Boyer, who was back on the Chicago Fire cast as Jerry Gorsch. We haven’t seen him since 2018 episodes, but he was definitely a familiar face to see on the show again this evening.

There was a lot of sadness within this episode, which is familiar territory, like when Otis was removed from the show. But at least Kelly Severide wasn’t in a life-or-death situation, so nobody has to ask is Taylor Kinney leaving the show this season.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.