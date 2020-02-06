Who is new doctor on Chicago Med? Jessy Schram joins the cast

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Jessy Schram is the new doctor on Chicago Med, and it’s good that the cast of the show is getting some new blood.

Schram plays Dr. Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast — and no, she is not one of the actresses from Pitch Perfect, even though she has similarities to Anna Camp and Brittany Snow.

Here is the huge twist, though, as this is not the first time that we have seen Dr. Hannah Asher on the show. The first time around, we didn’t know it was a doctor — adding a lot of intrigue to this new episode.

Chicago Med spoilers

The character went by Val and showed up at the clinic that Dr. Will Halstead is helping to run on the down-low. She nearly died of an overdose and had to be brought back during the episode called Leave the Choice to Solomon.

Now, Val has returned, but this time as Dr. Hannah Asher, someone treating a patient when Will walks in the room. It was one of many shocking moments that were in store for NBC viewers during the episode called Pain Is for the Living on Wednesday night.

On the surface, it appears like this character is going to have an exciting story arc on the Chicago Med cast, especially if this new episode was any indication of what’s to come.

Who is the new doctor on Chicago Med?

Jessy Schram plays Dr. Hannah Asher, and she will be a member of the Chicago Med cast for a few episodes. She has been in the business for a while, and as we hinted earlier, she has some similarities to other actresses in the business.

Back to Schram, though, as she is known for her work on television and in films. She has also become a familiar face on Hallmark TV movie projects for the holidays.

Some of the more notable roles she had over the years include playing Cash Gray on Nashville, playing Cinderella on Once Upon a Time, showing up on Veronica Mars as Hannah Griffith, and appearing as Karen Nadler on Falling Skies.

As for her work in the movies, Schram was in Unstoppable with Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, as well as in the made-for-TV movies Amazing Winter Romance and Country at Heart.

The addition of Jessy Schram to the Chicago Med cast was a good choice, especially during a season that has been quite dramatic. The last episode revolved around a bus accident with Kelly Severide crossing over, and before that, the show toyed with killing off Dr. Abrams on another twisty episode.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.