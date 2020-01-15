Who is Dr. Abrams on Chicago Med? Brennan Brown featured tonight

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Dr. Abrams and Dr. Charles are going to be featured on the next episode of Chicago Med. The two doctors are having a tough time, but it will be for completely different reasons when the show returns on Wednesday night.

For Dr. Charles (played by Oliver Platt), it has been a really rough season. During the fall finale, we had to say goodbye to Caroline Charles (Paula Newsome), the very sick wife of Dr. Charles.

Then, on the winter premiere, viewers experienced a time jump on the show, with the writers making it clear that Caroline had died during the show’s hiatus. Dr. Charles is lost and that continues when Season 5, Episode 11 debuts.

The new episode is called The Ground Shift Beneath Us and it also includes Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) becoming concerned for Gwen (Heather Headley). That’s not all, as Will (Nick Gehlfuss) has his proposal for a safe injection site goes in front of the board. And what about that engagement?

What viewers will be talking about in the short-term is what happens as a result of a major accident at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. That is what was heavily hinted at in the preview (as seen below).

Who is Dr. Abrams on Chicago Med cast?

Actor Brennan Brown has played Dr. Charles since the first season of the show. He has been a member of the Chicago Med cast that is usually on the periphery of episodes, coming into focus when his skill set is needed on a particular patient or case.

Brown is really active on social media, and if you look closely at the Twitter post shared above, it was him who posted it online. He is hinting to his fans that this could be a very important episode for Dr. Abrams. It’s certainly going to be a shocking one for many of the other characters.

Brown has played Dr. Abrams for a while, but he is also very familiar with his role as Robert Childan on The Man in High Castle. That’s the show where he is now most recognized from, even though die-hard Chicago Med fans may argue that point. His character arc on The Man in High Castle came to an end. Will the same happen on Chicago Med?

Make sure to tune in for the brand new episode airing on January 15 to find out what happens with Dr. Abrams.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.