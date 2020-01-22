Chicago Med spoilers: Kelly Severide from Chicago Fire joins new episode

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chicago Med spoilers for the episode on Wednesday night have revealed that a familiar character is going to cross shows to help save the day.

Season 5, Episode 12 airs on Wednesday, January 22, and it looks like a really tense installment. Even the title of the episode — Leave the Choice to Solomon — underscores that some drama is about to take place.

The quick preview for the episode — which is shared below — hinted at what the Chicago Med team is going to have to deal with. In the synopsis, it states that they are forced to deal with the aftermath of a school bus crash.

Dr. Natalie Manning (played by Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) are going to head to the scene, but are hinted at needing a miracle in order to save the day.

Maybe that miracle can come from guest star Taylor Kinney. He comes over from Chicago Fire, as Kelly Severide is on the scene to try to help with the emergency.

That’s not a surprising revelation when looking at what the doctors have to deal with, because Severide is often called in for cases like this one.

It will be exciting to see Severide on Chicago Med, but it also means that a lot of lives are likely going to be in danger. Can he save the day? Is it even possible without Chief Bolden yelling “Severide!” in the background of a scene?

Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 12

There are some other storylines that will also take place during the January 22 episode of Chicago Med.

The evolution of Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) safe-injection site will continue, especially after the boss-lady (Gwen Garrett) sank the idea of it being officially sanctioned. It means Will is putting his medical license in jeopardy and it appears that Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is going to become aware of the situation.

In addition to Marcel, Natalie, and Kelly trying to save all of those kids, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is going to be tending to a friend in need.

It all looks like the new episode on Wednesday night is going to be packed with drama and viewers will certainly want to see how things are going with the recently-engaged Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) as well.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.