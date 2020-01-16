Gwen Garrett on Chicago Med has a really bad day

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Heather Headley plays Gwen Garrett on Chicago Med, and she was a focal point of the new episode on Wednesday night. Even with a lot of chaos taking place at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Gwen had an important story.

Gwen Garrett is the Chief Operating Officer at the center, making her one of the bosses that are usually around when one of the other doctors make a mistake. During the January 15 episode, viewers learned a lot more about her.

At the beginning of the episode titled The Ground Shifts Beneath Us, Gwen arrived to work at the same time as Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson).

Gwen appeared frazzled, dropping some paperwork as she got out of her car, seeming tired as she walked in with Sharon.

Later in the episode, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) arrived to work at the parking garage and spotted a baby in the backseat of a car. She grabbed a fire extinguisher and broke the car window to rescue the baby, who was cold and barely breathing.

As Natalie and a nurse helped get the baby’s health back to normal, Sharon walked up and was shocked to discover that this was Gwen’s baby on the table. Gwen had left her baby in the backseat.

Gwen later explained she switched days with her husband — who she is in the process of divorcing — when it came to taking their baby to daycare. When her husband arrived at the hospital, she lied about the baby, saying it was just a cold.

Gwen begged Natalie not to tell her husband what happened — which came off as a desperate move by her. At first, Natalie stayed quiet, with Sharon telling her not to lie.

But the lies grew as the episode went on, especially when Gwen’s husband started blaming himself.

When Natalie and Sharon told the husband the truth, Gwen lashed out, threatening to sink a project that Sharon was working on and talking down to Natalie about her job as a doctor.

It was not a good side of Gwen that got revealed as she stormed out of the room.

Actress Heather Headley is really making a name for herself as part of the Chicago Med cast, but this latest episode might turn a lot of viewers against her. The storyline had the makings of one where viewers could become sympathetic, but it’s certainly not there yet.

Will Gwen Garrett continue mistreating the doctors of Chicago Med during future episodes? We will all have to wait to find out together.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.