Chicago P.D. spoilers: Cast member returning to show in exciting arc

Chicago P.D. spoilers about Season 7 reveal a familiar face is returning to the show.

This is pretty big news for the Chicago P.D. cast, so readers who want to be surprised when the revelation takes place on the show may want to go read some other great content on Monsters & Critics.

The big Chicago P.D. spoilers indicate that actor Brian Geraghty is coming back to the Chicago P.D. cast for a special event. If the name doesn’t seem familiar, Geraghty played Officer Sean Roman on the show.

This is huge news, as NBC viewers haven’t seen him since his Season 3 exit from the show. Now, the writers and producers have found a way to bring the character back, which should be very exciting within the show.

What happened to Sean Roman on Chicago P.D.?

During a Season 3 episode, Roman and Kim Burgess — who were in a relationship at the time — were attacked while in their patrol car.

Roman was shot, and while he survived the ordeal, he ended up with nerve damage in his arm that would put him behind a desk for the rest of his career.

Roman decided that he needed a fresh start and planned to move away from Chicago. He asked Burgess to come with him, but she ended up staying behind. Since then, Burgess has become a full-time member of Intelligence, while it is unclear what Roman has been up to.

Below is a scene from that fateful episode where Roman was shot.

According to an awesome report, actor Brian Geraghty will return as part of a crossover event taking place on February 26. This means he will first show up on Chicago Fire and then appear in Chicago P.D. later that same evening.

Viewers and fans will have all their questions answered about what he has been up to.

This is definitely something to look forward to over the next few weeks, as Geraghty was always interesting to watch as Officer Roman on the show.

But how will Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) take the news? It’s possible that she has already been keeping tabs on him, but it will still be good to see them on the same screen together again.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.