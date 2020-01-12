Clarice Starling gets a new show on CBS, follows Silence of the Lambs

Clarice is a new CBS show coming out soon. It follows Clarice Starling, who was one of the main characters from The Silence of the Lambs.

Movie lovers will definitely remember how impressive Jodie Foster was in the role of Clarice — a new FBI agent who was faced with the most difficult case of her early career.

Before the movie came along, the novel The Silence of the Lambs told the story of Starling. Thomas Harris wrote the book, which was later adapted into a screenplay and then an Oscar-winning film.

Sorry, no Hannibal Season 4

This is a separate endeavor than Hannibal, which aired on NBC for three seasons.

The show (Hannibal) covered the relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham — who was recruited by the head of Behavioral Sciences at the FBI (Jack Crawford) to work on the case of a serial killer — and psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lector.

Lector was brought in to supervise Graham and help the team. But viewers all know how it would end.

Within The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lector form a partnership to take down another killer, often leading to quotable lines and very dark source material. After surviving that encounter, now Starling will get her own show.

The Silence of the Lambs continues

According to CBS, Clarice will pick up one year after The Silence of the Lambs. This will mean that the character is still pretty young and new to the job, but also that she has some distinct skills to begin building off of after the investigations that took place in the film.

Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet had the following to say about the new CBS series:

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes—Clarice Starling. Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

The new CBS series has already been ordered and now potential viewers just have to wait for it to debut. It has the makings of a show that will be heavily advertised as it gets closer and we will make sure to pass on any Clarice casting news that we learn.

Clarice will air on CBS and is expected to debut at some point in 2020.