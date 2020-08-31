Chicago Fire Season 9 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

There might not be a more popular franchise on television than the NBC Chicago One series of shows.

When it comes to the elder of the shows, Chicago Fire has wrapped up eight seasons and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The show follows the firefighters and paramedics working at Firehouse 51 in Chicago as they risk their lives to save and protect the people living in Chicago.

The good news is that the show is coming back for more and will be around for at least three more years.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Fire Season 9.

This article provides everything that is known about Chicago Fire Season 9 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 9 of Chicago Fire?

In February 2020, Deadline reported that NBC gave its full support to the Chicago One shows, and gave three years worth of renewals to all three shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.

This is not unusual for NBC.

New Amsterdam also got a three-year renewal, and This Is Us is in the first year of a three-year renewal. Law & Order: SVU also picked up a three-season renewal, with the Dick Wolf shows all getting big boosts thanks to the network confidence.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, since the three Chicago drama series dominated Wednesday nights. Chicago Fire alone averaged 11.4 million viewers.

Release date latest: When does Chicago Fire Season 9 come out?

Chicago Fire has a designated start date on NBC despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down television productions over the summer.

Some shows have started planning to film again, including the NCIS series, which will all start production in September.

Chicago Fire will air its Season 9 premiere on November 11, 2020, at 9/8c.

Chicago Fire Season 9 cast updates

Most of the cast from Season 8 will return for Chicago Fire Season 9.

This includes Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Annie Illonze as Emily Foster.

The main cast change for Season 9 is that Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) will not return. Her exit was announced in the final episode of Season 8, as she took an interview for med school, which appears to have gone very well.

Foster was on Chicago Fire for two seasons, replacing Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) in Season 7. She ended up being the second cast member to leave after Otis (Yuri Sardarov) died on the show.

Chicago Fire Season 9 spoilers

Season 8 ended before it was supposed to because of the coronavirus pandemic. There were still three episodes to air so the finale was not what the showrunners planned as the season-ender.

This left some stories hanging that fans will want to learn the resolution of when the show returns for Season 9.

One of these stories includes Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and her leadership role in the Girls on Fire program, which teaches young girls confidence through team-building and firefighter-related activities.

However, one of her students missed a class and the others wondered if she was in danger – something that was never resolved.

Also, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) will not return in Season 9, as she applied to med school and was supported by Brett (Kara Killmer) in this decision. What will the fallout be from this decision?

Will Brett and Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally admit they have feelings for each other?

The good news is that three more seasons of Chicago Fire allows the showrunners to have a wide timeline that they can play with to stretch out and plan individual stories.

“It allows us to explore relationships and characters on a wider timeline than we’ve ever had,” said executive producer Derek Haas. “We can look seasons ahead instead of episodes ahead. And yes, we will definitely have more cast shake-ups in the coming season. It’s just part of the way we work to keep our audience on their toes.

“When viewers say, ‘It’ll never happen’ on other shows, we want them to say, ‘It’s Chicago Fire… they might just do it’.”

If there are any changes with the proposed release date, stay tuned and we will let you know.

Chicago Fire Season 9 will premiere on NBC on November 11, 2020, at 9/8c.