Chicago Fire production shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests

Chicago Fire has reportedly had to pause filming due to some positive COVID-19 tests.

According to Deadline, multiple positive tests have surfaced, leading to a two-week suspension of filming.

This means that filming of Season 9 episodes will have to be delayed until the situation clears up or that everyone has been cleared to resume production.

The shutdown is triggered due to guidelines that television shows have to follow to film during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline stated that “Several individuals on the Chicago Fire production team, believed to be in Zone 1, produced positive results when tested as part of the show’s COVID safety protocols.”

Names of the people who tested positive were not released. It was reported that “the affected individuals performed duties that required close proximity to other members of the cast and crew.”

Chicago Med went through a similar situation

This isn’t the first show that has been impacted by positive COVID-19 tests turning up. It isn’t even the first show from One Chicago that has gone through it.

Back in September, Chicago Med had to go through a similar situation. Two different people tested positive, and the show shut things down for two weeks to get it under control.

Since that time, Chicago Med has gotten back to filming its Season 6 episodes, proving that the production crew knew what it was doing with the protocols.

We all hope that the shutdown for the Chicago Fire cast is also brief and that they can get back to making more episodes for the ninth season.

Only time will tell, though, but at least they caught this early, and there is the chance to get everything situated to make sure that the cast and crew are safe for the rest of filming this year.

More Chicago Fire news

It’s already been an eventful season of the show, with a Chicago Fire cast member leaving the show and a new paramedic taking over as the partner for Sylvie Brett.

The season premiere also left off on a cliffhanger, so Episode 2 will be packed with some drama. That next episode should air as scheduled and will appear on Wednesday, November 18, on NBC.

All three shows are off to exciting new campaigns, making these seasons must-watch television every Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.