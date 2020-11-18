The Chicago P.D. cast has a new person watching over the Intelligence team, and Samantha Miller means business when it comes to the changing culture between Chicago and its police officers.

During the Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiere, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) got called in to meet with Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller. That’s where viewers meet her for the first time and how she hints that Voight needs to change his ways.

Later in the episode, after Voight’s team enters a suspect’s residence without announcing themselves first, Miller shows up to reveal that all evidence obtained would be inadmissible because their unannounced entry was caught on camera.

It is clear that Miller will be a no-nonsense boss on the show and that Voight is going to have to tread very carefully with her. Knowing Voight, though, he is likely to cross paths with Miller again very soon.

Who plays Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D. cast?

Actress Nicole Ari Parker has joined the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 8, and it already appears that she means business in the role of Samantha Miller.

The character should be a good one for Parker to really show what she can do on the small screen, but she isn’t new to the acting game.

Parker had a long run playing the character of Giselle on the hit drama, Empire. She appeared in 41 episodes of the FOX show and definitely made a mark on the show’s fans.

Before that, she had multiple-episode arcs on Younger (as Beth), I’m Dying Up Here (Gloria), Time After Time (Vanessa Anders), Rosewood (Kat), and Murder in the First (District Attorney Jacqueline Perez).

As a child actor, she also had a memorable stop as Carol Boone in Remember the Titans (she was the daughter of Denzel Washington’s character) and during a three-episode arc of Cosby as Rebecca in 1999 and 2000.

Nicole Ari Parker is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, has a daughter named Sophie Tei Naaki Lee, and has a son named Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe.

It already looks like Parker could be a great addition to Chicago P.D., but characters who have had that job don’t always last very long when dealing with Voight.

More One Chicago casting changes

Tehmina Sunny is playing Dr. Sabeena Virani on Chicago Med this season, and the character popped up on the season premiere. She will be back for more interactions with ED characters on Episode 2.

Actress Danielle Moné Truitt is joining the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Angela Douglas, and she has an important role in the second episode of Season 6 as well.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.