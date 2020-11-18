The Chicago Med cast is going to have a fresh new face for Season 6, Episode 2 and she has an important role.

We won’t spoil exactly what’s going to happen with the character and how the actress interacts with the rest of the Chicago Med cast, so make sure to tune in to Episode 2 of the new season that’s called Those Things Hidden In Plain Sight.

But as for the actress who has joined the show, we have a lot to tell you about her.

Who plays Dr. Angela Douglas on Chicago Med cast?

Actress Danielle Moné Truitt begins her journey on the show with an impactful episode. It’s the second new one of the season and after the time jump during the premiere, it’s time to get down to business.

That business includes some new faces.

Truitt is fresh off of playing Charlie Minnick on the FOX show Deputy from this past spring. The show got canceled after just one year, though, allowing Truitt to join on with the Chicago Med cast.

Her first big break as an actress came when she starred as the title character of Rebecca “Rebel” Knight on Rebel. She also appeared as a one-episode character on Snowfall, Super Fun Night, and Mulaney.

Before all the acting, though, she was the voice of Georgia on The Princess and the Frog for Disney. She provided the voice in the movie as well as the video game.

The actress, singer, and dancer studied Theatre and Dance at Sacramento State University before heading to Hollywood, where she has also appeared on stage with roles in Dreamgirls and The Mountaintop.

We have a full breakdown of what is going to be covered in the new episode of Chicago Med and that includes an episode synopsis coming from NBC.

Regarding the Chicago Med cast, there are also some other faces that are going to be more pronounced on the show. One of them is Anna Charles, played by Hannah Alligood, who had appeared in a bit part before the Season 6 premiere, but now she will be getting much more screentime.

During the season premiere, Anna was part of a really shocking moment toward the end of the episode when she revealed that Dr. Charles had battled COVID-19 in the break between episodes.

Dr. Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) also showed up again on the season premiere, but a health scare and an overdose may mean her career in medicine is coming to an end.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.