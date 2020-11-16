Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 2: Cast shakeup in the ED

Chicago Med Season 6 is off to the races, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Wednesday nights.

The season premiere for the show was packed with drama, all the way up to the final scene, where the emotions of what the staff was dealing with hit home for everyone.

That candlelight ceremony on the roof of the building had many Chicago Med fans with tears in their eyes, and it was quite understandable, especially with how many guest-starring characters had faced peril during the episode.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, the show will try to get back into the flow of things, but it is still going to take place in a world that is impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It also seems very clear that we are going to witness more scenes that involve Anna Charles (Hannah Alligood) and her father.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 2 synopsis

According to NBC, the next episode is called Those Things Hidden In Plain Sight and it will debut at 8/7c on November 18. The network has also released a synopsis of the episode to pique the interest of viewers.

“Goodwin announces a new ED Chief and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy; Dr. Manning takes a stand for her patient and finds herself dealing with repercussions; Dr. Charles tends to family affairs.”

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) only had a small part in the first episode as she was seen through a brief video chat. Her segment was important, though, as she was worried about people on the staff overdoing it under the difficult circumstances.

Now, she is ready to announce the new boss, and just from the earlier information released by NBC, it looks like Dr. Angela Douglas (Danielle Mone Truitt) is going to be stepping into that role. She is the actress pictured speaking with Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) at the lead of this article.

And as for Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), we already mentioned how important some future scenes could be with his daughter Anna. In case anyone forgot, toward the end of the season premiere, it was revealed that Anna had given her father COVID-19.

We should also see more of actress Tehmina Sunny as Dr. Sabeena Virani, the woman who wanted to speak with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) about her clinical trial during the first episode of the season.

Happy birthday, @yayadacosta! 🥳 ChiHards, drop your favorite April GIF to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/4lkLhJTjJh — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 15, 2020

More news from One Chicago

The other Chicago-based dramas have also been pretty busy through just the debut episodes.

On the Chicago Fire season premiere, someone left the show and a new paramedic was introduced. It has Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) working with another new person, but the newbie sure seemed like she could hold her own.

And then there was the Chicago P.D. premiere, which picked up right where the Season 7 finale came to a close. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is dealing with taking on most of the force and he needs some allies moving forward.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.