Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Is this the final season of the show?

Ellen Pompeo may have revealed Grey’s Anatomy spoilers as she talked about Season 17 of the hit show.

Pompeo sat down with Variety to give an extensive interview about the show and her character, Dr. Meredith Grey.

The interview provided several interesting tidbits about when she started the show, how much fun she has had with the role, and her claim that former ABC president Steve McPherson didn’t like the show.

But none of that will grab readers’ attention as much as her statements about the future of the show.

Grey’s Anatomy series finale on the horizon?

While speaking with Kate Arthur, Pompeo answered a completely unrelated question about when she had to fight for her character when she suddenly dropped what could be best described as a bombshell for fans.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it. And so everything is really important to me — that the show is good, and that all the characters’ storylines are good,” Pompeo stated.

The interviewer was caught a bit off-guard there, as the topic of Grey’s Anatomy ending hadn’t been broached yet in the interview. When Arthur asked Pompeo to clarify what she had just said, the show’s star elaborated on her point.

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be,” Pompeo said.

Finishing up her response to that particular topic, Pompeo added, “There’s your soundbite! There’s your clickbait! ABC’s on the phone!”

You can't miss the #GreysxStation Crossover Premiere Event Thursday, November 12 starting 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/34y0GWzlH8 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) October 22, 2020

It definitely sounds like the show could be winding down and that Season 17 could indeed be the swan song for the show. Since Pompeo is coming to the end of another contract, it could get even more expensive for the show to retain her.

And without Meredith Grey at the helm, there really isn’t a Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy begins

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy begins on Thursday, November 12. It’s a big night for ABC, which will begin with the Season 4 premiere of Station 19. It’s all part of another crossover event between the shows.

Season 17, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy is also going to be two hours in length, giving fans a lot to look forward to after the long break since Season 16 came to an end prematurely.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9/8c.