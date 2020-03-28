Grey’s Anatomy season finale: Ending to Season 16 moved up

Grey’s Anatomy season finale news may be dismaying to fans of the show.

Due to interruptions in the production of new episodes, the season isn’t going to last until May 16.

That was when the final episode of the season was supposed to air on ABC, but the current pandemic has forced everyone to adjust.

Now, there are only two episodes left to air for Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, quickly followed by the long hiatus until the show can return in fall 2020.

When is Grey’s Anatomy season finale?

On April 2, ABC will air Season 16, Episode 20. This one is called “Sing It Again” and it will cover Owen and Link working together to save a patient.

Elsewhere in the episode, Teddy will help Koracik “to stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help.”

Then, it’s on to the Grey’s Anatomy season finale, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 9.

Season 16, Episode 21 is called “Put on a Happy Face” and it will showcase Link trying to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy.

According to ABC, the episode will also have Hayes asking Meredith a surprising question and Owen making a shocking discovery.

When you get to know someone new 😍 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/rXh26amEDS — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) March 27, 2020

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 start date?

The good news here is that Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has already been ordered by ABC. It means that the show is coming back, no matter how many episodes had to get cut from Season 16.

Maybe that will give viewers a bit of time to get over the way that Alex Karev exited the show this season. But the hiatus is going to seem extremely long, especially with the show ending a month earlier than normal.

It’s sad that the current pandemic caused production to halt on making any more Season 16 episodes. That might also become more evident when Episode 21 airs.

It wasn’t written to be a season finale, so it may not have the same event-type feeling that Grey’s typically ends a spring installment with.

Fans of the show will want to make sure to tune in over the next two weeks because even if the Grey’s Anatomy season finale is coming up quicker than anticipated, there is still a lot of drama to be had at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

When the show returns for Season 17 is also up in the air for now.

Also, the schedule for Station 19 episodes and the ending of How to Get Away with Murder will not change, even though Grey’s Anatomy will stop airing new episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.