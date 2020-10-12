Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on television today.

The hospital medical drama kicked off in 2005 and has featured 16 seasons and 363 episodes and it isn’t ready to end yet, with a new season coming in the 2020-21 television year.

Here is everything we know so far about Grey’s Anatomy Season 17.

This article provides everything that is known about Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy?

The news that Grey’s Anatomy was getting a Season 17 came way back in 2019.

THR reported in May 2019 that ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for both Season 16 and Season 17 at the same time. As for how much longer the show will last, that is up to star Ellen Pompeo.

She signed a two-year deal that made her the highest-paid female star on television, and the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes said that the show would run as long as Pompeo wants to be in it; but when she leaves, the show will end.

That could happen sooner rather than later, according to the actress.

“I think to dip out sooner rather than later, at this point, having done what we’ve done, to leave when the show is still on top, is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. The truth is if I get too aggravated, and I’m no longer grateful there, I should not be there,” Pompeo said in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Release date latest: When does Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 come out?

The great news is that Grey’s Anatomy has a set premiere date for the 2020-21 television season, a rarity for the COVID-19 television schedule.

The series premiere will include a crossover with Station 19.

Both shows make their return on Thursday night, November 12, with Station 19 premiering at 8/7c and Grey’s Anatomy following that at 9/8c for a massive two-hour season premiere.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 cast updates

The good news is that almost all the main cast members from Season 16 will be back for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17.

Of course, Ellen Pompeo will be back for her lead role as Dr. Meredith Grey.

Joining her in Season 17 will be Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Weber, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Karev, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, and Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd.

There was some fear that Jesse Williams was leaving when he signed to star in the Hulu drama series Little Fires Everywhere, but he will be back for Season 17 as Dr. Jackson Avery.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 spoilers

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 will address the coronavirus pandemic on the series, which makes sense since it is a hospital show and takes place in one of the early hotbeds of the United States during COVID-19’s early days.

“We’re going to start the season about a month and a half [into] full COVID. It’s going to take place a little beyond where we left off in the last season … We’re not picking up right where we left off,” Giacomo Gianniotti told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only thing that Grey’s Anatomy will bring to fans in Season 17.

According to showrunner Krista Vernoff, Season 17 will continue the show’s interpersonal stories from before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production on Season 16 early.

“In even the best of times, a television writer’s primary job is to know how to pivot,” Vernoff told TVLine. “We are not working to protect stories we had [planned] for the end of season 16. That said, you will get to see some of the immediate moments from where we left off.”

As for the end of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo said in an interview she has big plans for the series finale of the long-running series, saying she hopes to bring back most of the original cast, including McDreamy.

Of course, she also said that she knows fans will hate the final episode no matter what they do.

“Are you kidding me? And the fans are never going to be happy no matter what,” the actress said. “Sopranos, Game of Thrones, they’re pissed no matter what you do. So, there’s a lot of pressure on that final episode.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 trailer

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 trailer features mostly footage from past seasons and is narrated by the stars of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Ellen Pompeo.

“It’s a war zone and we’re the ones on the front line. With all the lives in need, our world is ablaze. What we’re up against now is unlike anything that came before. At times it seems like there’s no end in sight. We won’t stop fighting. We won’t stop feeling. Because sometimes, we all need saving.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 premieres on Nov. 12 at 9/8c on ABC with a two-hour season premiere.