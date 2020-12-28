Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Producers give hints about what’s coming on winter episodes

Is Meredith going to die? Is this the last season of Grey’s Anatomy? Will Patrick Dempsey be on more Grey’s Anatomy episodes?

Those are all questions that fans are asking about the rest of Season 17 and the producers addressed those topics and more in a recent interview.

A number of interesting Grey’s Anatomy spoilers were revealed in an article by Entertainment Tonight as one of their writers sat down with producers from the show.

Potential Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 storylines will be addressed in the rest of this article, hinting that there could be some really good episodes coming in spring 2021.

What should fans of the show expect during the winter premiere?

“The [spring] premiere is also going to be and it’s really thrilling. I would say, buy a hat and hang on to it because it’s thrilling and it’s unexpected, and it’s all the things that Grey’s is so great at,” said Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Andy Reaser about the next new episode of the show.

Reaser was asked what emotions or feelings that viewers should be prepared for with the Grey’s Anatomy return.

He said, “It’s Grey’s so it’s the whole spectrum. One of the things that has been so great about the show, and this is from the beginning when Shonda [Rhimes] and Krista were there, way before we were, that the show has always done an amazing job of balancing extremes of tone and emotion, instead of just being all one thing.”

That’s exactly how it has felt through the first six episodes of Season 17. The ups and downs of Meredith Grey’s health were enough to wear out viewers, but the emotional toll has been even greater due to the storylines involving Miranda Bailey and Owen Hunt.

And the way the producers of the show talk about it, it seems that there is going to be a gamut of emotions in the back half of Season 17 as well.

Is this the final season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Fellow executive producer Meg Marinis answered another important question that has been on the minds of fans. ET asked what the temperature is like in the writers’ room about this possibly being the end of Grey’s Anatomy.

“As for nearing the end, I feel like starting the last few seasons, there are always theories. But I feel like we are succeeding still in incredible fashion, and we’re so grateful for that,” Marinis said as she started addressing the question.

She went on to explain that they are writing each episode as though it could be the last one they get to film during a pandemic. In other words, each episode could serve as a midseason finale before the show went on a break.

Marinis later said, “But as for the end, who knows when Grey’s Anatomy will end.”

It’s an answer without really giving an answer, as ABC has not renewed the show for Season 18 yet, leading to rumors of Grey’s Anatomy getting canceled.

“Not to get too hung up on words, but there’s a difference between an ending and the ending. Elements of this season definitely involve an ending,” Reaser added to further entice fans of the show.

Quick-fire Grey’s Anatomy spoilers

Patrick Dempsey will return to Grey’s Anatomy for more episodes, Meredith Grey is at risk of dying, Richard Webber was foreshadowing what’s to come during his fall finale speech, and Koracick isn’t in the clear yet.

There is a lot of ground still to cover this season and fans will not want to miss any of the upcoming episodes. The bad news, though, is that the Grey’s Anatomy return date is in March, so we have a while to wait for some new content.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.