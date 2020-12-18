Grey’s Anatomy return date: When does the show come back on in 2021?

A Grey’s Anatomy return date is what many viewers want to know about after the fall finale ended with yet another cliffhanger for the show.

This is familiar territory for the ABC drama, as the writers have been good at presenting moments that keep viewers talking during long winter and summer breaks.

And showing Meredith taking a turn for the worst just before the end credits was certainly a good way to provide that hook for viewers.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“COVID. We’re doing our best, but this is the first time in my career I’m not sure that’s enough. Pretty soon we’re gonna start losing our own. Not to the disease, but to the toll it’s taking,” Richard Webber said to Miranda Bailey as the fall finale started wrapping up.

“I fear this will hurt us in a way that we can’t even begin to understand,” he finished.

It was a noteworthy ending to a really emotional episode, especially since it was used as foreshadowing to a text that came in for the main characters about Meredith Grey.

“Her stats are plummeting,” said Teddy Altman, who had been treating Meredith throughout this ordeal. “The experimental drug doesn’t reverse damage that’s already occurred. She might have been on a COVID high… I think it’s time.”

Meredith had experienced a “high” earlier in the episode by waking up and being coherent, but the time had come to put her on a ventilator. Against Meredith’s wishes, Richard put her on one to save her life.

When does the show come back on in 2021?

It’s going to be a long wait folks, so buckle up. We aren’t going to get new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy to start out 2021. In fact, we won’t get any new episodes in January or February. We will all have to wait until March for that big return.

The 2021 Grey’s Anatomy return date is set for Thursday, March 4. Yes, that is definitely a long time to wait for the show to come back. It’s an extended winter hiatus in order to give the show enough time to put together good episodes to run continuously until the Season 17 finale in the spring.

Is Meredith Grey going to die on Grey’s Anatomy?

It wasn’t that long ago that actress Ellen Pompeo was postulating about the end of Grey’s Anatomy. She hinted that Season 17 could be the final one for the medical drama, and this could certainly be a way to end the show with a bang.

With appearances by many of the characters that died in the past, that could be the perfect way to send off the show. It might even increase the interest in a Station 19 spin-off. For now, though, the question about Meredith’s fate will remain unanswered as we all wait for the 2021 Grey’s Anatomy return date.

“Sometimes, when you think the storm has passed, you realize you were just in the eye of it.” #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/T0hmEghsKT — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) December 18, 2020

One last reminder: Season 17, Episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy debuts on March 4, 2021.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.