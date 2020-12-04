Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Another visitor from Meredith’s past comes to the beach

During the most recent episode, Grey’s Anatomy revealed yet another person from Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) past.

This person visits the same beach where she and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) were reunited earlier in the season.

Who does Meredith see on the beach this week on Grey’s Anatomy?

During this week’s episode called You’ll Never Walk Alone, George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) returned from the dead. Or, at least that was what the global pandemic-ridden doctor envisioned during her so-called COVID dream.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

These dreams became vivid realities for Grey’s Anatomy fans who have been excited to see both characters from the original season of the ABC show turn up for Season 17.

In the case of George, he died during Season 6 of the medical drama after suffering complications resulting from a terrible accident.

The accident happened after George impulsively jumped in front of a bus to save someone from being mowed down.

Instead, he was the one the bus hit.

When this Grey’s Anatomy cast member turned up at the hospital, which was then called Seattle Grace, he suddenly became a patient instead of a doctor. Not only that, but he was also a patient in the emergency room who was unrecognizable after being taken there.

As a timid intern in the same class as Mer, Christina Yang (Sandra Oh), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and a few others, George went on to start a promising career as a surgeon. He also became best friends with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) who also left the show long before this present storyline came to pass.

On the most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy, George was spotted leaning on a lifeguard station when Meredith spotted him. She was there with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson), too.

What else happens on Grey’s Anatomy during Season 17 Episode 4?

ABC summed up the rest of Season 17’s fourth episode of this season by talking about other aspects of the hour-long show called You’ll Never Walk Alone.

In the synopsis, the network states, “Owen [Kevin McKidd] faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick [Greg Germann] begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie [Kelly McCreary] gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s [Anthony Hill] background.”

For more details on those storylines, stay tuned.

For more of T.R. Knight on the small screen, watch him act in The Flight Attendant miniseries on HBO Max

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

