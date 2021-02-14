Grey’s Anatomy ending? Patrick Dempsey gets cryptic in new interview

Patrick Dempsey came back to the Grey’s Anatomy cast in Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has already seen the return of actor Patrick Dempsey in his role of McDreamy (Dr. Derek Shepherd).

In fact, he has appeared in several episodes this season, all of which involved scenes of Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) clinging to life. Hopefully, we get to see him again before the current season comes to an end.

In a new interview that Dempsey did with ET Canada, he spoke about the secrecy of appearing on the Grey’s Anatomy cast again and how wonderful it was to re-join the show.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

But Dempsey did a little more than share the excitement that he was feeling for these new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy – he also said some cryptic things that have fans wondering, again, if the Grey’s Anatomy series finale could be coming up sooner than expected.

Patrick Dempsey on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

“It will be very interesting to see what happens in the next few months,” Dempsey said when asked whether or not he was hoping the show would carry on after Season 17.

Dempsey said it with a very coy smile, almost like he anticipated the question and/or that he knows exactly what is going to happen during the rest of Season 17.

When is Grey’s Anatomy series finale?

No announcement has been made at ABC about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. This is a big reason why rumors keep floating around about the future of the show.

In the past, ABC has stuck to its claim that the network wants to continue airing episodes for as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to play the lead character. That seems like another heavy hint that as long as Pompeo wants to star on the show, new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy will keep getting ordered.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it. And so everything is really important to me — that the show is good, and that all the characters’ storylines are good,” Pompeo stated in an interview from the fall.

Does Pompeo know when Grey’s Anatomy is ending now? That’s unclear, but as the highest-paid star of the show, it’s a safe bet to assume that she knows if her character is going to survive the COVID-19 scare.

Chandra Wilson also gave a recent interview where she spoke about the future of the show and how it should end. She plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on the Grey’s Anatomy cast and she does not want the show to conclude with Season 17.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Channeling MerDer this #ValentinesDay 💕 Never forget to tell your person you love them. pic.twitter.com/pms2hR65o0 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 14, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.