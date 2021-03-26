Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Season 17, Episode 10 surprise guest star

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has a surprise guest star coming up. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers about the next new episode of the show reveal that Meredith Grey is about to get a new visitor at her beach.

On Thursday night, we saw an important episode of the show that focused on Teddy and her reactions to DeLuca’s death. At the same time, it almost seemed like a placeholder for what is coming up next on the show.

It was well worth the wait for viewers who stayed up to watch the 30-second promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 10. The video clip is shared below, and many fans are about to see Meredith get a beach visitor that we have been waiting to see all season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Sure, it has been great to see Patrick Dempsey’s return as Derek Shepherd, but since he has been back to the beach several times, fans have been clamoring to see someone else visit Meredith in her dream state.

And it’s about to happen.

Who is guest-starring on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

In the promo for next week’s episode — the episode is called Breathe and the song Just Breathe by Anna Nalick plays in the background — we get to see the return of Lexie Grey to Grey’s Anatomy’s cast.

Played by Chyler Leigh on the show for years, Lexie was one of the characters that died because of a plane crash. That plane crash also led to Mark Sloan’s death (Eric Dane), and it was the reason Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) lost her leg.

Take a look at the Grey’s Anatomy TV promo below as Meredith gets to see Lexie again.

Grey’s Anatomy cast to see more familiar faces

Chyler Leigh isn’t the only former member of the Grey’s Anatomy cast who is scheduled to appear in an upcoming Season 17 episode. April Kepner is coming back to Grey’s as well.

Actress Sarah Drew played Dr. Kepner for several years, but the character left the show during a big shift in the cast. April also left with some unresolved feelings toward Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), which could be a topic of the episode that she appears in.

We are hoping that all of this build-up on the beach and toward Meredith Grey finally waking up does not foreshadow the show coming to an end.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Seeing Derek on the show again and now Lexie turning up raises many questions about whether or not Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will even take place.

No matter what happens at the end of the season, fans are not going to want to miss Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 10 next Thursday evening.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.