Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Huge cast news reveals someone new returning

Meredith Grey isn’t done with her beach on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers now reveal that someone else is going to be making a surprising return to the show. During a season where Meredith Grey has spent a lot of time on the beach, she is about to have another great reason to look out on the ocean.

No, it’s not Patrick Dempsey that we are talking about, even though he is slated to appear on the next episode of the show. In the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 8, Meredith sees Derek on the beach again. This time he is fishing.

We also aren’t talking about Andrew DeLuca, as we have likely seen the last of the character on the show. When DeLuca ran to his mother on the beach during the last episode, it broke all of our hearts. Some of the tears were happy ones, though, as he had been waiting for that reunion for a very long time.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

ABC has not yet renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 18, so there are fears that this could end up being the final season of the show. And these new spoilers certainly appear to be something that would take place ahead of a series finale.

Who is returning to Grey’s Anatomy?

Dr. April Kepner is back. The Grey’s Anatomy cast is going to be re-joined by actress Sarah Drew, who is slated to make a guest appearance during an upcoming episode. Boy do we hope that it’s not one that involves a funeral for Meredith Grey.

Drew starred on the show for a number of years and was in a long-term relationship with Jackson Avery (played by Jesse Williams). Maybe that is why April is going to pop back up, because there were definitely some unresolved feelings between her and Jackson.,

More people coming to Grey’s Anatomy beach

According to Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased that we are likely to see more people joining Meredith on that beach of hers. Will April be one of those people? We aren’t sure about that, but we definitely hope that it will eventually be Lexie Grey (played by Chyler Leigh) who stops by to chat with her sister.

“Chances are good you’ll see other people on the beach,” Vernoff told Deadline.

That sounds promising, but we are also running out of Season 17 episodes for it to take place. Our advice is that fans should make sure to tune in each Thursday night for all of these new episodes, just in case this ends up being the final season of the medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.