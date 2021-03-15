Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 8 promo: Derek Shepherd is back

More death could be coming to the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy sure can pack an emotional punch. Have you recovered from the last episode, where Dr. DeLuca was killed off the show? Neither have we. But the show must go on.

On Thursday night we get another new episode from Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, and the early television promo makes it look like this one is going to be heavily emotional.

The emotional tone for the new episode called It’s All Too Much was to be expected with the departure of actor Giacomo Gianniotti, but if there was any doubt in the minds of viewers, that episode title put that to rest.

And yet, the promo shared below really hammered that home as well. To top it all off, we get to see the return of Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd, who was just upstaged by that moment that DeLuca had with his mother.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that ABC provided for the episode called It’s All Too Much. The new installment of the show will debut on Thursday, March 18 at 9/8c.

“As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward; Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient; Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game.”

Grey’s Anatomy It’s All Too Much promo

Buckle up for the extended television promo for the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a long one, it packs a punch, and it definitely sets the tone for what’s to come.

The new episode of Grey’s Anatomy will also be preceded by a new episode of Station 19. The night gets started at 8/7c and it’s great to have both shows back with new content. The only downside is that these are going to be shortened seasons due to production delays.

The season finales of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are going to be upon us before we know it, but we hope that the shows are both back for new seasons in fall 2021.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 chatter

It is still unclear if Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is going to happen. Fans want more episodes of the show and the ratings are still really strong on Thursday nights. The question becomes the cost and whether or not Ellen Pompeo is going to sign a new contract to return for another year.

The latest Grey’s Anatomy rumors indicate both sides working on things, but that they are simultaneously working toward having a series finale bring a close to Season 17. That would be a sad bit of news, but at least there is time to end the show on the right note.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.