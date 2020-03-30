Who plays Sasha on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Callie Thorne returns

Sasha returns to the NCIS: New Orleans cast tonight, as a new episode arrives on CBS.

The three NCIS shows have been known for having very recognizable guest stars, and that is going to continue on Sunday night.

The episode is called “A Changed Woman,” and it is also going to feature Broadway star Katie Rose Clarke as Veronica.

The character of Sasha Broussard is going to be much more familiar to television viewers, especially with how many different — and extremely popular — shows she has been over the years.

Who plays Sasha on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actress Callie Thorne is going to be a featured guest star for Season 6, Episode 18 of NCIS: New Orleans.

This will be the fourth episode of the show that Thorne appeared on, but also the first one since 2015.

Recently, Callie Thorne has been seen on multiple episodes of Blue Bloods (Maggie Gibson), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Nikki Staines), Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Cat), and The Americans (Tori).

Before that, she starred on The Mysteries of Laura (Captain Nancy Santiani), Necessary Roughness (Dani Santino), Rescue Me (Sheila Keefe), Prison Break (Pam Mahone), The Wire (Elena McNulty), and Homicide: Life on the Street (Laura Ballard).

Yes, Callie Thorne has been on a lot of shows as a primary character, and the above list doesn’t even include the ones that she has just stopped by for one or two episodes (like Elementary, White Collar, and Royal Pains).

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 18 synopsis

CBS released a specific episode synopsis for March 29 that reads as follows:

“When a Navy sailor is found dead, the team tracks the suspicious movements of people in his life prior to his death. Also, Hannah comes to terms with her daughter’s relationship with her ex’s new girlfriend, Veronica (Katie Rose Clarke).”

In addition to Thorne and Clarke, guest stars for the new episode include Hal Ozsan as Ryan Porter, Luke Slattery as Franklin, Mackenzie Mauzy as Emily, and Naomi Porter as Venus Ariel.

Primary NCIS: New Orleans cast members that will be featured include Scott Bakula as Dwayne Pride, Vanessa Ferlito as Agent Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Agent Hannah Khoury, CCH Pounder as Doctor Lorett Wade, and Charles Michael Davis as Special Agent Quentin Carter.

As a reminder, Agent Carter is a new character that joined the show to fill the absence created by the death of Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black).

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.