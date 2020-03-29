Who plays Veronica on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Katie Rose Clarke joins show

Veronica appears on the NCIS: New Orleans cast on Sunday night and it could quickly lead to viewers asking where they might know her from.

This is a new character to the show, and she hasn’t been seen a lot on television, but the actress is very well-known for her work on Broadway.

But first, back to the show, as there is a reason that Veronica is going to be noteworthy during Season 6, Episode 18 of the NCIS spin-off.

The new episode is called A Changed Woman and it is going to partly deal with the personal relationships of NCIS Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan).

CBS has revealed that Hannah is going to come to terms with “her daughter’s relationship with her ex’s new girlfriend, Veronica.”

This will serve as a substory to an episode where the NCIS team is going to be investigating the death of a Navy sailor.

Who plays Veronica on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actress Katie Rose Clarke joins the show on March 29 and though her role might be small in the context of the show, it will be a big one within the life of Agent Hannah Khoury.

Katie Rose Clarke has appeared on episodes of Relevant, The Good Wife, and Submissions Only, but her television roles aren’t where she has gained fame.

Clarke currently holds the record for the longest-running actress to play the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. The play, which is a spin-off from The Wizard of Oz, has been a smashing success since the first week it debuted.

In addition to her time as Glinda in Wicked, Clarke has also appeared in Miss Saigon, The Light in the Piazza, and Allegiance. Now, she will take a quick detour to appear in the latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

More NCIS news

The unfortunate news is that there are only a few episodes of NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 left to air. Production on the show — much like that of the parent show NCIS — was cut short due to COVID-19.

Viewers will want to make sure to tune in for each new episode because the summer hiatus is going to seem even longer than usual due to Season 6 ending earlier.

For fans of NCIS: Los Angeles, tuning in for the episode on Sunday night could also be important, as there are questions about the future of Nell Jones on the show.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.