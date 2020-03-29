Is Nell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? New episode presents question

NCIS: Los Angeles has a new episode on Sunday night and it will have viewers asking if Nell is leaving the show.

There are only a few episodes left in NCIA: L.A. Season 11, which definitely suggests that there are going to be some unanswered questions when the show takes its summer hiatus.

The unfortunate news is that the production of the final four episodes for Season 11 could not be completed, leading to the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale airing much earlier than anticipated.

As such, the writers and producers weren’t able to wrap up the current season as they may have intended. That’s bad news for viewers who were looking for closure on some of the current storylines.

Is Nell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

A sneak peek for Season 11, Episode 19 was released where the character of Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones (played by Renée Felice Smith) pulls Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) aside to speak to her.

In the clip below, Nell makes some comments that should definitely have viewers worried about her time as a member of the NCIS: L.A. cast.

There is a lot missing from the conversation above, so we don’t want to speculate too much, but it would be a travesty if Renée Felice Smith decided to leave the show.

For years, Nell has been the perfect fit with Tech Operator Eric Beale (Barrett Foa), even if the relationship hasn’t advanced a lot in the current season.

Some fans are still convinced that Nell is pregnant and that it will be revealed later this season, but with only a few episodes left on the docket, it seems even more unlikely than it did before this episode.

We haven’t heard any news of an NCIS: Los Angeles cast shake-up, so we don’t really expect Nell to leave the show, but stranger things have happened on the NCIS spin-off.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 finale

It would be easier to predict what is going to happen in this particular storyline if we knew what was going to happen in the NCIS: L.A. season finale. The network hasn’t released any information on it, though, so we are still a bit in the dark.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on any information we learn about the finale and if it will indeed air on Sunday, April 12 or Sunday, April 19 in the regular time slot. Until then, make sure to tune in for Season 11, Episode 19 on March 29. It follows the one that guest-starred Scottie Thompson and Bar Paly last week.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.