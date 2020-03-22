NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars include Scottie Thompson, Bar Paly on new episode

NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars will be the focus of the new episode of the show.

On Sunday night, March 22, CBS will debut NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 18.

Last week, the network took the show off Sunday night, putting two new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans on for the evening.

Now, a new episode of NCIS: L.A. will be preceded by a rebroadcast of NCIS in the 8/7c primetime slot and followed by a new episode of NCIS: NOLA in the 10/9c time slot.

For fans of the franchise, March 22 is going to be a nice treat from CBS, especially with what has been going on around the country.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 18 synopsis: Missing Time

CBS has released the following synopsis for the NCIS: L.A. episode called “Missing Time” that is debuting on March 22:

“While NCIS investigates the disappearance of a department of defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting, Anna (guest star Bar Paly) makes a bold decision about her future.”

With only a few episodes left in Season 11 due to the production shutdowns, this is one that viewers do not want to miss. It could also include a few points of foreshadowing about what’s to come, but the season finale is going to seem very abrupt this season.

In fact, since the final episodes of Season 11 weren’t finished filming, it’s possible that some plot points will need to carry over to Season 12 of the show. That raises a number of additional questions.

"Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" Sound familiar anyone? 🤔Tonight's new episode is going to get very interesting… #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/MtMVAwwuWr — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) March 22, 2020

Missing Time guest stars

The NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars on the cast for March 22 include Bar Paly as Anna Kolcheck, Vyto Ryginis as Arkady Kolcheck, Scottie Thompson as DIA Agent Sarah Rines, Almi Ballard as AUSA Allan Williams, Terry Maratos as Jason Ward, Jason Ko as Lau Qiang, and Adam George Key as LAPD Officer Harrison.

Yes, that is the same Scottie Thompson who played a love interest of Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS for a number of seasons. In that role, Thompson starred as Dr. Jeanne Benoit. For fans of all three NCIS shows, this could be a tad odd, as Thompson is playing a completely different character now.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12

CBS has not yet made an announcement as to whether NCIS: L.A. Season 12 will be taking place. The Sunday night ratings, especially taking into account the seven-day numbers, have been really good for the program, though.

If we had to make a guess, CBS and the production team will definitely want to make sure that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 is approved. But, for now, we only have rumors to go off until an official announcement takes place.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.