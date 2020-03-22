NCIS tonight: CBS to rebroadcast episode from Season 17

NCIS is on tonight, with CBS broadcasting an older episode in primetime.

On Sunday night, March 22, Season 17, Episode 14 will be shown again.

This is a good episode to use as a stand-alone piece by CBS and it should fit nicely into the 8/7c time slot on Sunday night.

NCIS Season 17, Episode 14 synopsis: On Fire

NCIS fans will quickly recognize the episode that is being rebroadcast after taking a glance at the “On Fire” synopsis:

“After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the ICU, on a rebroadcast of NCIS.”

Yep, this is that important episode where NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is hit by a vehicle while out for a morning run with NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop (Emily Wickersham).

Read More Who plays Stacy Gordon on NCIS cast? Daphne Zuniga guest stars

It was a really interesting episode that aired back in January, with a great payoff in the final moments. The final scene rewarded Torres and Bishop fans that had been cheering for the partnership to become something more.

Even viewers who have seen this episode before may enjoy watching it for a second time, especially since it will lead right into new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS Season 17 news

The show aired a new episode on Tuesday night, but the bad news is that it will be one of the final ones that viewers get to watch this spring.

The production had to be halted on the final Season 17 episodes, hinting that the season finale is coming up very quickly.

But first, Season 17, Episode 18 is called “Schooled” and it will air for the first time on March 24.

Once Episode 18 has aired on CBS, there will be only two new episodes left in Season 17. With production getting brought to a grinding halt, it also suggests that the season finale will seem rather abrupt.

NCIS Season 18?

No revelation has been made by CBS or the production team at NCIS in regard to an 18th season. If the NCIS ratings for Season 17 are any indication, then the show is likely to be renewed. That would certainly be welcome news.

Right now, everything seems to be in a waiting pattern, especially since it is very unclear when production of NCIS Season 18 episodes could even begin.

Stay tuned folks, because the network will have to make a decision soon, and by the month of May, most shows have either been renewed for another season or canceled outright.

NCIS normally airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.