NCIS returns: In a Nutshell debuts as Season 17, Episode 17

NCIS returns on Tuesday night for the first new episode in a while. It will be a very welcome moment for fans of the show.

It seems like a long time since a new episode aired — and it was.

That last episode was called Ephemera, and it had the team trying to piece together the life of a retired Navy officer.

The cast acted out parts from his life, entertaining the audience and presenting something a little different.

NCIS March 10 episode

Season 17, Episode 17 is called “In a Nutshell,” and it has the whole team back in action. There is also a bit of humor that the writers have written into the episode.

According to CBS, the NCIS team will investigate the death of a Navy officer, murdered the same way that his parents were a decade ago.

The episode will get a tad creepy when the team stumbles across something in a mysterious storage container that will call a lot of the case into question.

Also, regarding what might provide some humor into the episode, the team makes a deal with each other to clean out their personal living spaces.

Guest stars slated to join the NCIS cast for the new episode include Gary Hudson as Detective John Fioscher, Abby Carter as Claire O’Donnell, and Paul Jahansson as Porter Brandt.

NCIS spin-off news

A lot is going on for the two NCIS spin-off shows lately, with fans getting treated to a lot of new episodes on Sunday nights. That might even seem unfair to Tuesday night CBS viewers, as the night has been preempted a lot recently.

On the latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans, a new castmember joined the show.

Lucas Black decided to move on from playing Christopher Lasalle, and that opened the door for actor Charles Michael Davis, who plays Special Agent Quentin Carter.

The first episode for Agent Carter was a bit rough for viewers, as the character seemed a bit abrasive to the rest of the team, but that may have been intentional so that the CBS audience didn’t think they were just replacing Lasalle.

Over at NCIS: Los Angeles, some fans continue to be convinced that the actress who plays Nell Jones is pregnant.

As far as we know, though, Renee Felice Smith is not expecting a child with her husband.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.