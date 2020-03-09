NCIS: New Orleans recap: CBS viewers get to meet Agent Carter

This NCIS: New Orleans recap comes from the March 8 episode called The Man in the Red Suit. This served as Season 6, Episode 14 for the NCIS spin-off.

There were two crucial focal points for this new episode that served as the backdrop. The first was for Pride to figure out why he was hallucinating, and the second was to introduce Agent Carter to the CBS audience.

Pride hallucinates Red

For the last few episodes, even covering some of the time before Agent Lasalle was killed, Pride was seeing visions. It had caused him to lose quite a bit of sleep, and he feared it was affecting his job.

At the beginning of the new episode, Pride had another nightmare/hallucination, this time seeing a man in a red suit at a local street fair.

The episode then progressed to a meeting with the rest of the team, where he announced he was taking medical leave.

With the help of Dr. Beth Tanaka and Dr. Lorretta Wade, Pride explored some of his memories using microdoses of LSD. They went with LSD due to his exposure to it in a prior episode. Could the drug be hurting or helping him?

Through the procedures, Pride discovered that he had witnessed (as a child) his father murder a man named Red, who had been friends with his mother.

Now, he faces the difficult decision of mentioning that to his mother.

Pride's on the road to resolution. Thanks for watching tonight’s #NCISNOLA. See you next time! pic.twitter.com/WiMRXgsVTd — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 9, 2020

Agent Carter joins NCIS: New Orleans

The other point of this episode was to introduce the actor and character that would be replacing Lucas Black’s Christopher Lasalle on the show.

Actor Charles Michael Davis plays Special Agent Quentin Carter, and the character arrived at the job a week earlier than expected. He wasn’t quite what the rest of the team was expecting.

Carter was abrasive, confident, cold, and really good at his job — all at the same time.

His personality, which seemed to be one of wanting to do the job — and well — without creating personal relationships, is much different than the way that Lasalle approached things.

At the end of the episode, Carter solved the case and saved the day, possibly endearing himself to NCIS Special Agent Tammy Gregorio in those final moments.

But solving another case may boost his confidence even further.

It will be interesting to see how viewers of the show react to the first episode with Carter and if his good looks and ability to do the job well overcome the perceived coldness with the rest of the team on a personal level.

The good news is that the producers and writers didn’t simply try to have a new Lasalle.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.