Renee Felice Smith: Fans still think Nell is pregnant on NCIS: Los Angeles

Actress Renee Felice Smith still has fans thinking that Nell is pregnant on NCIS: Los Angeles.

We have noted in the past that Smith enjoys wearing comfortable clothing and that this has translated directly to the wardrobe of her character, Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones.

The wardrobe, which tends to be loose-fitting and very visually comfortable, has led to a number of rumors and some frequently asked questions on social media and in search engines.

Is Nell pregnant on NCIS: Los Angeles?

We won’t bury the lead here — Renee Felice Smith is not pregnant. At least, she has not hinted at or announced that she is expecting a child with her husband.

Additionally, there has been no indication that Nell Jones and her boyfriend — Tech Operator Eric Beale (played by Barrett Foa) — are ready to have a kid either.

Read More Gerald McRaney as Admiral Hollace Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles cast

It’s certainly possible that plot points between Eric and Nell could shift at a later date, but Nell is now living with her sister and the relationship hasn’t hinted at an interest in kids.

Hetty "Turn The Electrochromatic Glass On 'Em" Lange 👏😂 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/ShfvUCLwxc — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) February 25, 2020

These NCIS: Los Angeles rumors have been going on for a while now and they don’t appear to be going away. Maybe the rumors persist because Smith doesn’t give specific statements about her character not getting pregnant?

Also, babies are on the minds of NCIS: L.A. viewers, especially with LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) trying to have a baby.

The big news in the scripts might be assigned to Kensi and Marty, with viewers cheering on the couple as they try to take the next big step in their relationship.

It would be borderline cruel if the producers and writers decided to make Nell pregnant on NCIS: Los Angeles before Kensi’s quest to have a child got fulfilled.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 storylines

As we previously reported, the NCIS: L.A. cast has had a small change. Special Agent Fatima Namazi is going to be a full-time member of the team for the rest of Season 11. CBS viewers will get to see a lot of actress Medalion Rahimi.

That almost mirrors what is happening on NCIS: New Orleans, as the show has cast a new actor to join their team. They had to do something after actor Lucas Black decided to leave the program.

On the next new episode of NCIS: L.A., Fatima will be in action again, but so will a group of guest stars that are joining the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.