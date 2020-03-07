NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars include Evander Holyfield, Bill Goldberg: See the exciting sneak peek videos for new episode!

The NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars for Sunday night include boxer Evander Holyfield and wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Quite a few familiar faces have been returning to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast during the back end of Season 11. For Episode 17 on March 8, that trend is going to continue.

Last week, viewers got to see the reappearance of Special Agent Fatima Namazi (played by Medalion Rahimi). She has come back to be one of the main characters for the rest of Season 11.

The episode also saw rapper Offset guest-starring as an undercover CIA agent that helped rescue Fatima after she got captured on enemy soil.

The week prior to that, NCIS: L.A. fans got to see actress Bar Paly returning as Anna Kolcheck. The episode was a lot of fun and it suggests that the relationship between Anna and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is back on.

NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars for Season 11, Episode 17

The March 8 episode of NCIS: L.A. is called “Watch Over Me” and it is going to revolve around the team investigating the death of an FBI agent while trying to save an undercover agent.

According to CBS, boxing champion Evander Holyfield guest stars as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland, and professional wrestling legend Bill Goldberg returns as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

Below is a sneak peek of a scene between Evander Holyfield and LL Cool J.

Bill Goldberg plays DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton

Lance Hamilton is always a fun character when he is on the show and he has partnered up with Kensi (Daniela Ruah) during past episodes.

Now, Hamilton is back, as the team must work with the Department of Justice during this investigation.

Below is a scene that Goldberg shares with Ruah and Alexander Bedria (he plays FBI Special Agent Randall Cejudo).

NCIS: L.A. Season 11, Episode 17 preview

CBS has also released a preview for the new episode that serves as a teaser for CBS viewers. The video below is what was presented to fans ahead of the March 8 installment. It features Callen showing that he means business and is here to help.

In addition to the aforementioned characters, there are a few more that are getting an episode credit as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast this week.

Tye White plays Aiden Hanna, Renee Felice Smith plays Nell Jones, Barrett Foa plays Eric Beale, Eric Christian Olsen plays Marty Deeks, and Linda Hunt plays Hetty Lange.

Additional NCIS: L.A. guest stars include Caleb Castille as FBI Special Agent Davin Roundtree, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as FBI Special Agent Mia Calvillo, and Patrick Hume as Willy.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.