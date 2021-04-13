NCIS: Los Angeles season finale: Chris O’Donnell says fans will ‘be pleased’

Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J lead the NCIS: LA cast toward the Season 12 finale. Pic credit: CBS

Filming for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 has been completed, and fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the unaired episodes. A lot has already happened this season on the show, including Nell Jones stepping in to lead the team during the absence of Hetty Lange, but there is still more to come.

Due to safety restrictions that have been put in place to produce episodes of NCIS: LA during a pandemic, the show has looked a lot different. That has included not filming scenes involving all of the main characters in one spot to keep everyone safe.

At times, NCIS: LA Season 12 has felt a bit disjointed due to the safety protocols, but there have still been some interesting stories to tell. And in order to fill in the gaps, there have been a lot of guest stars joining the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for multiple appearances, including Gerald McRaney as Admiral Kilbride, Elizabeth Bogush as Joelle Taylor, and Kayla Smith as Kam Hanna.

We expect more NCIS: LA guest stars to also pop up in the final few episodes of Season 12, with the hope that we also get to see more of Hetty Lange as well.

Ahead of the final episodes of the season, star Chris O’Donnell (he plays Callen) spoke with Matt Weiss at CBS about what fans can expect of the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale.

Chris O’Donnell talks about NCIS: LA season finale

“I think it’s leaving the fans with some good feelings. Every year is a little different. Sometimes we have the gnarly cliff hangers. Sometimes we have more the feel-good episodes,” O’Donnell said about the final episode of Season 12.

“I think the fans will be pleased. We’re just finishing up the season finale right now, but it’s been an unusual season and the fans have been through a lot. I think that they’ll be pleased with the way we wrap it up,” O’Donnell continued.

Chris O'Donnell On The Twelfth Season Finale Of 'NCIS: LA': 'Leaving The Fans With Some Good Feelings, They'll Be Pleased' https://t.co/hGNHvPk7K8 pic.twitter.com/1I8xuTI8oM — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 29, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles schedule for Season 12 episodes

CBS has revealed that the NCIS: LA season finale will air in late May. It means there are still a few new episodes left to debut before the long summer hiatus begins – at least we hope it is just a hiatus because the network hasn’t announced whether or not the show is coming back in the fall.

It looks like there are four new episodes left on the NCIS: Los Angeles schedule for Season 12, with all of them set to air in the month of May. It will give fans a lot of content to watch during sweeps, with four consecutive weeks of fresh content on Sunday nights. That should wrap things up very nicely, just as Chris O’Donnell mentioned in his interview.

“I feel like we’re doing our part. It is escapism for people, and we all have certain things in life that is comfort food or it’s a security blanket or it’s something that just gives us a sense of normal life. Having fresh episodes for the audience, even with the extra lengths we had to go to produce is a great feeling,” O’Donnell ended his interview by stating.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.