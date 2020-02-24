Who plays Joelle on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Elizabeth Bogush made her mark

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Joelle Taylor is a long-time character on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast who pops up now and then. Joelle is the ex-girlfriend of Callen (Chris O’Donnell), and she has been very memorable on the show.

When Joelle appears in an episode, it typically means that there is going to be a lot of drama. The last episode that she appeared on was called “No More Secrets,” and that was near the end of Season 10.

The character appeared for the first time back in Season 5 as the other half of a blind date that Callen went on. This was during a time where Michelle Hannah (Aunjanue Ellis) was still alive on the show.

Michelle knew Joelle as a kindergarten teacher and set up the date with Callen. This leads to Joelle and Callen becoming a couple, but it doesn’t work out due to his job. Or, at least, we are led to believe that.

In a later season, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) let everyone know that Joelle was actually a CIA agent. Pieces started to fall into place within the show, but it became a betrayal to Callen.

Through the episode called “No More Secrets” from 2019, Joelle Taylor had appeared in nine total episodes as a member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

What a hell of an episode 😱 Outstanding performance of you guys 🙏👍 Thank you so much for these amazing, emotional and fantastic scenes 💙😘🙏 But I really hope this is not the end. #gcallen #annakolcheck #joelletaylor #ncisla #seasonX #s10e22 #NoMoreSecrets #yangzombrauen pic.twitter.com/rQxPVwpDLZ — 💙 Miri1304 💙 (@Miri130480) May 6, 2019

Who plays Joelle on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Elizabeth Bogush has recently been seen on The Blacklist on NBC as Elodie Radcliffe. It was definitely an interesting role for viewers who watch both shows.

Bogush was also seen as Dr. Sandy Anderson on quite a few episodes of The Young and the Restless during 2015 and 2016.

Other roles she has been seen in include recurring characters on The Messengers, Masters of Sex, Scrubs, October Road, and The Forgotten.

Bogush also guest-starred on episodes of The Big Bang Theory, Everybody Loves Raymond, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, and The Mentalist.

Yes, she has been on a lot of CBS shows over the years.

Below is a bit of a highlight-reel of her recent scenes on the show:

Callen has a way with women

Sam Hannah (played by LL Cool J) has often noted that Callen has a type on the show. Joelle Taylor is just one example. Another example is Anna Kolcheck (played by Bar Paly), who just appeared on the February 23 episode as well.

With Callen’s past, it’s no surprise that there have been so many twists and turns in his relationships. Maybe, by the time the series finale rolls around, he will find true happiness in a relationship.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.