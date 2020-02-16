NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal exciting news about upcoming episode

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal the exciting news about an important character returning to the show soon.

Anna Kolcheck is back!

Bar Paly returns to NCIS: Los Angeles cast

For Season 11, Episode 15 of the show, actress Bar Paly returns to her role of Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck. Anna is the ex-girlfriend of Special Agent G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell).

The relationship has always had rocky undertones, but there have also been heavy hints by the writers that something could eventually become concrete between Anna and Callen. Is that time coming?

What we know for sure is that Callen will continue searching for her during the February 16 episode and that during the February 23 episode, he will go on a new mission with her.

It’s good that they will be working together again in some fashion, as it always leads to a lot of excitement within the show. Drama tends to follow Anna around, and that typically yields a lot of action during Bar Paly episodes.

26. a ship that is broken up atm but i hope will reconcile • callen/anna (ncis los angeles)

– my heart hurts for them, she literally escaped from prison to find his dad

– i just need anna to be back and for them to be happy pic.twitter.com/2Cxm4A2QP6 — sammie (@uptonhalstead) June 23, 2019

Linda Hunt also returns as Hetty Lange

For the episode featuring Anna, Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt) is also back as part of the primary cast.

It will be nice to have Hetty back in the fold, as the NCIS: L.A. team appears lost at times without her guidance.

She is likely going to give Callen some advice on this new wrinkle, but maybe she is also one episode closer to stepping aside as the leader of the team.

Hetty hasn’t appeared in very many Season 11 episodes, but she has always been an essential member of the cast. She brings wisdom and experience to many cases the team works on.

In addition to Bar Paly and Linda Hunt featured in the episode called The Circle, there are also several other guest stars. That includes Gene Farber as Darius “Reznikov” Comescu, Erik Passoja as Otto Schmidt, and Melanie Neilan as Mina Raducan.

The new episodes over the next few weeks mark the return of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast to Sunday nights. It will also begin the run of new episodes for NCIS: New Orleans in its new time slot.

Moving forward, NCIS: NOLA will air new episodes at 10/9c on Sunday nights. This is a big move for the show after it had enjoyed the cushy time slot on Tuesday evenings.

Hopefully, fans of both shows will get to enjoy some intriguing crossovers during the spring 2020 episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.