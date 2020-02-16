NCIS: New Orleans returns tonight in a new time slot

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: New Orleans is finally back. After a long winter hiatus, the NCIS spin-off returns to CBS.

On Sunday night (February 16), Season 6 for NCIS: New Orleans finally continues. When viewers last saw the team, Pride was taking out the man who had killed Christopher Lasalle.

Now, the characters on the show must move on, and that could certainly include a bit of a time jump as the back half of the season begins.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 11 synopsis

The new episode is called Bad Moon Rising and CBS released the synopsis that is shared below:

“The team is concerned when Sebastian becomes unreachable while undercover as a new recruit, when NCIS: New Orleans returns in its new time period.”

It doesn’t reveal a lot of details about what is going to take place, but it certainly hints that Sebastian (played by Rob Kerkovich) is about to see an expanded role on the show. That could also be a lot of fun.

NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere preview

Below is the official preview for the NCIS: NOLA winter premiere, which hints at a lot of drama taking place on Sunday night. It will be very interesting to see how the team acts after dispatching of Eddie Barrett in the fall finale.

Danger. Deception. Distress. Going undercover means playing with fire. Watch an all-new episode of #NCISNOLA when it returns on it's new day: this Sunday at 10/9c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/984cHwLCeE — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) February 14, 2020

Regular cast members that are returning to the NCIS: New Orleans cast include Scott Bakula as Cassius Pride, Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Hannah Khoury, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Patton Plame, and CCH Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade.

There are also a number of guest stars receiving billing in the new episode. They include Andrew Durant as Hunter Marsh, Brian Letscher as Jim Keene, Neal Bledsoe as The Man in a Red Suit, Scott Deckert as Abel Brooks, and Travis West as Bryce Collier.

NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere sneak peek

Still need to know more about the Season 6, Episode 11? Well… we also have a sneak peek of the new installment. This gives an even deeper look at the February 16 episode and sheds more light on some important plot points.

Here is that sneak peek:

A bad memory? Or is it something more? Don't miss an all-new episode of #NCISNOLA when it returns tomorrow on its new day — Sundays at 10/9c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/FtxXkh7VRm — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) February 15, 2020

The new CBS schedule for Sunday nights may take a little time for fans to get used to. A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles begins the action at 9/8c on CBS, with Marsha Thomason returning to the cast.

NCIS: L.A. also has an actress coming over from NCIS, but she will be playing a different character this time around.

Now, each Sunday following NCIS: L.A., a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air as well. Yes… viewers should expect some crossovers to take place in the near future.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.