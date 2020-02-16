NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 returns tonight and we are here for it

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 takes place tonight and it’s an exciting moment for NCIS viewers.

February 16 will serve as the first night that the casts of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have debuted new episodes on the same evening.

There are still some NCIS: NOLA viewers that are frustrated about the move to Sunday nights, but this could turn it into the perfect combination of shows on CBS. The new episode also looks pretty good.

As for NCIS: L.A., the show has been on another break, forcing viewers to wait around for new episodes. CBS even stopped airing rebroadcast episodes as the Super Bowl and Oscars took place the past two weekends.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 14

In addition to the regular cast returning for the February 16 episode, there are also several recognizable guest stars in the fold.

Actress Marsha Thomason — who played Secret Service Special Agent Nicole DeChamps on a number of episodes — is one of the guest stars who will be featured.

Commitment Issues details

The new episode of the show is called Commitment Issues and it definitely has an underlying meaning. Viewers may recall that at the end of the last new episode, Callen was shown looking into footage of what Anna may have been up to.

This definitely foreshadows that Special Agent G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) is going to be looking into where Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck (Bar Paly) has ventured. The checkered history between Callen and Anna has presented a lot of interesting stories to the show. Is there one more big one in the wings?

Below is one of their memorable scenes from back in Season 8:

It’s great to have new episodes of NCIS: L.A.

The past month has been difficult for fans of the show that just wanted to watch new episodes on Sunday nights. Even people tuning in to watch rebroadcast episodes ended up being disappointed by the shifting schedules.

Things have evened out for the rest of Season 11, so viewers won’t have to take too many weeks off between the February 16 episode and the season finale. A lot could take place in that time frame, especially with all the hints at families and jobs getting dropped in recent episodes.

Will Hetty Lange stay in charge of the team? Will Eric and Nell get past the bumps in their relationship? Can Kensi and Deeks finally have a child? And is Sam ready to move on to other things? Those questions and more are expected to be answered over the next few months.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.