NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale scheduled by CBS

Nell Jones has had an interesting character arc in NCIS: LA Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is set for this May and it should be an interesting night on CBS.

A lot has already happened during NCIS: LA Season 12. That includes the return of a number of characters from the past as well as the introduction of a few new ones.

As the season draws to a close, though, there are many questions about the futures of some primary characters, including Nell Jones, G. Callen, and Hetty Lange.

Hetty has been largely absent from NCIS: LA Season 12, not because Linda Hunt is leaving the show, but because the show is trying to keep the actress safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, that has led to her being in far fewer scenes than during a typical season.

There are also some questions about whether or not NCIS: LA Season 13 is even going to occur because CBS hasn’t announced an official renewal of the show. As we continue to hold out hope that more episodes will be ordered, it’s important to note that the current season comes to a close very soon.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale?

The NCIS: LA Season 12 finale is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, on CBS. It’s a one-hour closure to the current season, and it will take place in the familiar 9/8c time slot.

That night will also include the season finale for The Equalizer and the series finale for NCIS: New Orleans. The NCIS: NOLA finale is taking place because CBS decided to cancel the drama.

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is called Red Rover, Red Rover, and it will air for the first time on Sunday, March 28. The Sunday night shows have been airing repeat episodes for most of March, so it will be good to get some new episodes from The Equalizer, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Over on NCIS, rumors of Mark Harmon leaving the show have picked up. It didn’t help that his character (Gibbs) got suspended during the latest episode and that CBS has not yet renewed for Season 19.

And then we have the interesting news about NCIS: Hawaii possibly debuting in fall 2021. The new NCIS spin-off could be an interesting addition to the CBS lineup if the writers and producers do it right. We may not have to wait too much longer to find out who might be on the NCIS: Hawaii cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.