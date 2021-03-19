NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 13 details revealed

Deeks can always be counted on to go undercover on NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles continues Season 12 with a new episode called Red Rover, Red Rover.

It’s been a while since we last saw a new episode from the NCIS: LA cast, but early setbacks in the production schedule caused delays in some of the episodes getting released.

For most of March, CBS has been airing alternative programming on Sunday nights, including the 2021 Grammy Awards, a special about the British royal family, and even a slate of 2021 NCAA Tournament games.

But the show must go on. And on Sunday, March 28, fans are finally going to see the next new episode from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12. Ahead of its release, CBS has put out some information about what we can expect.

NCIS Season 12, Episode 13 synopsis

A full synopsis has now been released for the March 28 episode of NCIS: LA and it reads as follows:

“To rescue Joelle from further torture by the Russians, Callen and NCIS must offer up Anna as bait to Katya. Also, Callen finally discovers who accused him of being Russian spy, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

A quick NCIS: Los Angeles recap

On the last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Callen finally figured out who has been tailing him and it turned out to be Russians. There were still people accusing him of also being a Russian spy, so Callen felt the need to get to the bottom of things.

Upon tailing one of the Russians, Callen and Roundtree found out that Anna Kolcheck was working with them, but with her own endgame in mind. It led to some awkward moments between Callen and Anna, especially since she had been lying about what she had been up to.

Anna ended up getting double-crossed by the Russians, but so did Callen when he agreed to help them take down an even worse criminal. It turned out that Anna’s former cellmate, Katya (Eve Harlow), was behind a series of crimes and that she had also kidnapped CIA Agent Joelle Taylor.

Joelle had ties to Callen from a past season where she had been posing as a kindergarten teacher and ended up dating him until he found out that she was actually a spy. Now, she is back in a big way, with the episode ending on a cliffhanger.

After Callen and Anna were unable to stop Katya, Callen received one of Joelle’s fingers in the mail (allegedly), showing that the agent was now in even more danger.

On Red Rover, Red Rover, viewers are likely to get a conclusion from what took place in the last episode. Guest stars include Bar Paly as Anna Kolcheck, Vyto Ruginis as Arkady Kolcheck, Nicki Micheaux as DOJ Special Agent Effie Carlson, Elizabeth Bogush as Joelle Taylor, and Weronika Rosati as Vonya.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.