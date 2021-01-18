Gerald McRaney on NCIS: Los Angeles cast as Hollace Kilbride returns

Gerald McRaney is back on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for a new episode of the show.

McRaney plays retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride, a character that pops up every now and then on the NCIS spin-off.

The new episode is Season 12, Episode 9 of NCIS: LA and it is called A Fait Accompli. It will air for the first time on Sunday, January 17.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

This will become the sixth episode that McRaney has guest-starred on the show, with his last appearance coming back in 2019 during the episode called Haily Mary.

The first time that McRaney appeared as the admiral came all the way back in 2014 when he joined the NCIS: LA cast in the episode called The 3rd Choir.

Who is Gerald McRaney on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Long before McRaney joined the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, he had been acting in films and on television. While he has become a familiar face to fans of the NCIS spin-off, he had many more characters than just retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride,

One of the most notable roles for McRaney was when he appeared as Rick Simon during the full run of Simon & Simon on television. He appeared in 156 episodes and also returned for the made-for-television movie.

After that, McRaney was seen as Major John D. MacGillis on the sitcom Major Dad. Yes, he has become a bit typecast for the roles that he has played, but he has done really well as a military man over the years. That includes two episodes of JAG as Sergeant Major Charvis Krohn.

Other roles that McRaney has had include Russell Greene on Promised Land, Dr. Joe Patcherik on Touched by an Angel, George Hearst on Deadwood, Johnston Green on Jericho, and Barlow Connally on Longmire.

Now, NCIS: LA fans will get to see him pop again, which typically means that an important case is about to take place on the show.

Ahead of the new episode getting released, CBS revealed a few different spoilers about what will happen. That includes some very important storylines for Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

More news from the world of NCIS

In addition to new episodes of NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans airing on Sunday nights, we are very close to the return of the flagship NCIS on Tuesday nights.

The return date for NCIS is coming up quickly and it is going to be a double feature that will address some unanswered questions from the first three episodes in the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS,