NCIS: LA spoilers reveal plot points about Deeks, Callen in new episode

Some NCIS: LA spoilers were revealed for the new episode called A Fait Accompli.

This will serve as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 9 and it airs for the first time on Sunday night.

It’s good that CBS is giving viewers another new installment of the show, even though the network decided to move the start time of the show. Agan.

For the episodes of NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans that air on Sunday, January 17, the night will begin at 8/7c. To close out the night in the 10/9c time slot, a Season 10 episode of NCIS will be shown called Shabbat Shalom. It features Ziva and her father.

But back to the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, as there are a lot of important plot points ready for the fans.

NCIS: LA spoilers for A Fait Accompli

According to CBS, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is going to Anna (Bar Paly) to ask her the “ultimate question” in this new episode. As we saw previously, Callen had gone to her father to ask permission to propose and now we may finally be arriving at that big moment.

If past history from NCIS: Los Angeles is any indication, though, it seems unlikely that Callen will be able to propose without a hitch in the plan. Hopefully, the wait that fans have had to endure before the big moment arrives has been worth it.

Another big plot point for NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 9 is that Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) is going to get kicked out of NCIS training. This is going to serve as a huge roadblock to him becoming a full-time agent, but at least he still has some powerful people in his corner.

Most of the team is going to be working on a case where an organized crime leader is trying to buy stolen defense technology. That should keep the episode pretty busy as the character development continues to take place throughout the night.

And the great news is that Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) has also been advertised in the new episode. She reportedly has a “life-changing surprise” for Deeks that will be revealed before the hour is up.

Along for the ride in this episode is Erik Palladino, who is back as CIA Officer Vostanik Sabatino. We will also get to see more of Kam Hanna (played by Kayla Smith), as the daughter of Sam Hanna is back for another storyline.

Even though it is great that the NCIS spin-offs are back for new episodes, the return date for NCIS is also close at hand.

Two new episodes of NCIS Season 18 will debut on CBS next week.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.