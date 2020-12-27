NCIS: Return date includes two new episodes premiering soon

The NCIS return date is going to be a fun night for fans, as CBS is introducing two new episodes.

NCIS Season 18 has only aired three episodes so far, which also means there is still a lot to come from the show this winter and spring.

The first few installments have left fans with a few questions, beginning with why it appeared that Gibbs shot McGee. It all went down while McGee was trying to stop an airplane from taking off in the first few moments of the NCIS season premiere.

The main plotline of the season, so far, has been Gibbs and Fornell trying to shut down the drug ring that was key in the drug overdose of Fornell’s daughter at the end of Season 16.

Conclusions to some of the primary subplots are coming, but so is the reason that one of the main characters is leaving the show.

When is the NCIS return date, what episodes are airing on CBS?

Two new episodes of NCIS Season 18 will air on Tuesday, January 19.

The first new episode is called Sunburn and it is going to air in the regular time slot of 8/7c on CBS. It is going to mark the return of actress Margo Harshman as McGee’s wife, Delilah Fielding.

The episode will feature a lot of scenes with McGee and Delilah, but also the search for Fornell that Gibbs has to undertake. Expect some suspense and interlocking storylines within the episode.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 5 will immediately follow the first one of the night, beginning at 9/8c on CBS instead of a new episode of FBI.

This second episode is called Head of the Snake and it may hold a lot of the action that fans have been looking to see from the show this fall. Viewers will find a resolution to the Gibbs-Fornell storyline, the rest of the team is going to find out what is going on, and Delilah will get a little more screen time.

The NCIS return date is also going to mark the return of actress Juliette Angelo in the role of Emily Fornell (Fornell’s daughter) and a host of additional guest stars that includes Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell again.

NCIS Season 18 still has a lot of episodes to go

Actor Mark Harmon (Gibbs) has let fans know that there are going to be 16 total episodes for NCIS Season 18. That’s fewer than a typical season of the show, but it couldn’t be helped due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, it indicates that we still have a long way to go until the season finale this spring.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.