NCIS spoilers: Plot points for winter premiere revealed

Some NCIS spoilers for the first new episode this winter have been revealed by CBS.

We also have some specific information about the NCIS return date, so that’s also some great news for viewers.

CBS granted NCIS fans an early holiday gift, letting us all know that the show will return with new episodes in about a month.

NCIS return date for winter premiere

The next new episode of NCIS is going to air on Tuesday, January 19. It still seems like a long way off in the future, but at least it is now set so that viewers can plan when to watch.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 4 is called Sunburn and it looks to focus on two stories. One of the stories will be that of McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife on a trip, while the other story will go back to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tobias (Joe Spano) dealing with their case again.

The full episode synopsis that CBS released for Sunburn reads as follows:

“McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on NCIS.” Read More Who is Diana Murphy on NCIS cast? Katie LeClerc guest stars

It’s good that we will get to see Delilah (Margo Harshman) on the screen again, as McGee’s wife hasn’t appeared in very many recent episodes. The last time that we saw her on the show was back in February 2019, underscoring that she didn’t appear in Season 17 at all.

Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance on the show, is the director for this episode, putting him behind the camera again. He has done well in that role before and it will likely lead to another good episode of NCIS.

More guest stars on NCIS cast

In addition to Margo Harshman appearing as Delilah again, we are also going to see Juliette Angelo as Emily Fornell, Robert Mailhouse as Dr. Malcolm Lucas, and Jennifer Baxter as Sienna Michaels.

It will be good to see Fornell’s daughter on the screen again, with Juliette Angelo reprising the role and showing viewers how far her character has come since going through the overdose.

Oh, and don’t forget that Joe Spano is back as Tobias Fornell. Viewers are definitely going to get their fill of this character before Season 18 comes to a close, even though he will have only appeared in the first few episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.