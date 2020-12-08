NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 includes return of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell

NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 airs on Tuesday night and it looks to be a good one.

The show had a week off following the Thanksgiving holiday and is finally back for another new episode. It’s also time to give viewers some answers about what happened on the season premiere.

The last episode of the show marked the 400th in the run of the series. The episode focused on Young Gibbs and Young Ducky meeting in the past, serving as another flashback for the fans.

Now, it’s time to get back to the primary storyline, even though it is also going to take place in the past. The Season 18 premiere took place following the daughter of Tobias Fornell going through an overdose. That required flashing back to moments that weren’t covered by previous episodes.

At the end of the premiere, Fornell (played by Joe Spano) was shown standing over a dead body in a car. It raised a lot of questions, but not quite as many as when it appeared that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot McGee (Sean Murray) at an airport earlier in the episode.

It’s time to get some answers.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that has been revealed by CBS ahead of the new episode called Blood and Treasure. It will air for the first time at 8/7c on Tuesday, December 8.

“The discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin, on NCIS.”

In addition to Joe Spano, the NCIS cast will be joined by guest stars Tom Wilson as Angus Demint, Sheva Cohen as Margot Demint, Anthony Konechny as Simon Felcher, Bahni Turpin as Camille West, Nick Boraine as Merriweather/Man, Anna Grace Barlow as Karen, Tamika Simpkins as Jill, Isiah Adams as Shift Manager Chad, and Benny Briseno as Xander Price.

The rest of the NCIS cast is also along for the ride, including Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and Maria Bello as Jack Sloane.

NCIS spoilers for winter/spring

Later in Season 18, one of the main characters is going to be leaving the show. The writing of future episodes will likely build-up to the exit, and it is certain to be something heavily advertised by the network.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.