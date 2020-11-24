NCIS cast, synopsis revealed for epic Episode 400

The NCIS cast for Season 18, Episode 2 is packed with familiar faces and younger versions of fan-favorite characters to help the show celebrate its 400th episode.

The new episode is called Everything Starts Somewhere, and it is going to show fans where the friendship between Ducky and Gibbs got started.

It’s definitely going to be a memorable night for the show, which is why the writers and producers created a stand-alone episode that will be worth watching more than once.

And it all debuts for the first time on Tuesday, November 24 at 8/7c on CBS.

Synopsis for NCIS Season 18, Episode 2

CBS was kind enough to reveal a full synopsis for Episode 400 that reads as follows:

“Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS.”

You read that right. We are going to get to see the son of Mark Harmon play the role of Young Gibbs. He probably had a good teacher on how he should walk and talk during the episode, but he certainly has some huge shoes to fill in the eyes of the fans.

For Adam Campbell, this will become the fourth time that the show has used him to play Young Ducky. He has done so well in the past that they had to bring him back for the episode where his character first meets Young Gibbs.

Go back in time. The 400th episode of #NCIS will tells us a story. pic.twitter.com/zOoKqdUcAH — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 21, 2020

NCIS cast for Everything Starts Somewhere

In addition to Sean Harmon and Adam Campbell, Episode 400 is going to feature David McCallum returning as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. He doesn’t appear on many episodes now that Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) has taken his job at NCIS.

Getting to see McCallum return as Dr. Mallard will be a treat, but so will the inclusion of a Young Franks (played by Ben Turner Dixon) making an appearance next to Young Gibbs. The more we think about it, the more that the story of the younger versions of these characters seems like a show that needs to made at CBS.

Additional NCIS cast members guest-starring in the episode are Vito D’Ambrosio as Jonny Zucado, Thomas Crawford as Doctor Walter Magnus, Dajuan Johnson as NIS Special Agent Edward Scott, and Gabrielle Walsh as NIS Special Agent Michelle Stamos.

Louis Mustillo is playing Emilio “Freckles” Zucado, while Jared Solow plays a Young Freckles and Matthew Furfaro plays a Young Jonny Zucado. It appears that these are the characters that will tie the current NCIS case to something from the past.

We will also get to see Sean Murray as McGee, Emily Wickersham as Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, and Maria Bello as Jack Sloane. It is also expected that Diona Reasonover will show up as Kasie and Rocky Carroll will be there as Director Vance.

Make sure to tune in for this episode, because it’s the final one before the countdown to a major character exit begins.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.