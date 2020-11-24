Who plays Young Gibbs on NCIS cast for Episode 400?

The NCIS cast will feature Young Gibbs during Episode 400 for the show.

The epic event is scheduled to take place during the second week of Season 18, allowing the show to hit a landmark it was supposed to reach during Season 17.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production team couldn’t finish the last few episodes for Season 17. It meant that some storylines were left hanging and forced the show to postpone its 400th episode.

Now, though, the writers, producers, and CBS executives are going to use Season 18 to take a trip back in time with Gibbs.

When does NCIS 400th episode air on CBS?

The 400th episode is going to take place on Tuesday, November 24 at 8/7c on CBS. It will officially go down as Season 18, Episode 2, even though it was supposed to be shown during Season 17.

The episode is called Everything Starts Somewhere and it is going to show a much younger Gibbs before he ever considered being the team leader at NCIS. Actor Mark Harmon will also appear in the episode as the older Gibbs, but he has a specific relationship with the actor playing Young Gibbs.

Who plays Young Gibbs on NCIS cast

Young Gibbs is going to be played by Sean Harmon. Yes, that is exactly who you think it is based on the name. Sean is the son of Mark Harmon, bringing an additional sense of reality to the NCIS cast.

It should be really interesting to see how Sean does in the role, especially since he has years of first-hand experience watching Mark play the part. If he really pulls it off well, fans may start asking for an NCIS prequel series covering Gibbs when he was first getting started in his current job.

Fans will want to make sure to tune in for every moment of this episode, as it is one that people will likely be talking about for a while. It’s not often that a program in primetime reaches 400 episodes, let alone stays on the air long enough for a star’s son to take on a major role.

More NCIS news

For fans hoping for answers about what happened on the season premiere, it will likely be another week before the show provides them. This is what some fans consider to be a filler episode, where they cover a plot completely outside of the current timeline. We won’t learn why Gibbs presumably shot McGee (Sean Murray) till next week at the earliest.

In other news about the show, some NCIS spoilers were revealed in regard to the Season 18 cast. One of the primary characters is leaving the show soon, so it will require the writers to tie off that story in the coming weeks as well.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.