NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers indicate recasting of Sam Hanna’s daughter

NCIS: Los Angeles cast spoilers reveal that a new face is joining the show to revitalize an old character.

Kayla Smith (also known as Kayla Brianna) is going to appear on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 as the daughter of Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J).

This is a new actress to the role, but in the early seasons of NCIS: LA, the character was definitely prevalent in Sam’s life.

Giving a primary character like Sam some familial attachment is good for the show, especially with the direction that recent seasons have taken.

Who does Kayla Smith play on NCIS: Los Angeles?

As shown in the photo above, Kayla has already been on set for NCIS: LA Season 12, and the photo she shared is from the gym where we regularly see characters like Sam and G Callen (Chris O’Donnell) playing basketball.

Kayla is going to take over the role of Kamran, which used to be played by actress Layla Crawford. The character that Layla played only popped up on four episodes spread across four different years, but has been referenced more than that.

The exit is necessary, though, because the writers want to give the character of Kamran her own personal time jump within the timeline of the show. We are going to get to see an older version of her as she tries to follow in the footsteps of her Navy SEAL father.

While Layla is off filming a new film called King Richard, Kayla is going to slip into the role in a new story arc for the NCIS spin-off.

When Kamran appears on the show again, she will be attending the same military academy that Sam went to and she has hopes of getting into Annapolis. It will present an interesting new dynamic to the relationship between Sam and Kayla and certainly open up the characters to work together in the future.

Who plays Kamran on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Kayla Smith is the daughter of former NBA star Kenny Smith. He now helps to host Inside the NBA on TNT and has been on-hand to help broadcast games as well. During his playing days, he participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Competition and won two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets.

Kayla appeared on a reality show called Meet the Smiths, which was all about their family. Since then, she has appeared as Olivia on Star, as Carly on Ambitions, and as Rochelle Mosley on All American.

As an actress, she has also appeared on an episode of Black Lightning and in the movie Payment Received.

Outside of her acting, she sings, with more than 35 million streams and views to her credit so far.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.